HCM City kick-starts health check-ups for all citizens

HCM CITY — HCM City on Friday began a campaign of free health check-ups and screenings for residents across the city, aiming for every citizen to receive at least one annual health check-up.

Hundreds of doctors and medical staff from 101 hospitals are deployed to 168 health stations in the city to provide health screenings and create electronic health records for residents.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, deputy chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said that the health screenings campaign for all residents in the city reflects the city’s commitment to care for public health in accordance with Resolution 72 of the Politburo.

“The city plans to provide health check-ups and screenings for all of its population at least once by 2026. The goal is to build a modern city where everyone has access to equitable healthcare services and lives a healthy life,” Cường said.

Residents can visit their nearest health station to be checked for common diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, aiming for early detection and reduced treatment costs.

All examination and test results will be stored in electronic health records, allowing individuals to monitor their long-term health status.

This marks the first time the city has implemented a large-scale free health screening programme for its citizens. For the past two years, the city provided free medical check-ups for the elderly aged 60 and above.

Assoc Prof Dr Nguyễn Anh Dũng, deputy director of the city’s Department of Health, said that over the years, the healthcare system has only focused on treatment after people have already fallen ill.

Now the city’s health sector identified health check-ups, screenings, and health management for the population as a key task alongside medical examination and treatment activities, Dũng said.

He said that, in line with Resolution 72, the city’s health sector is implementing three key groups of solutions aimed at bringing healthcare services closer to the people, ensuring that no one is left behind.

It will organise health check-ups and screenings in the community, with health stations playing a core role, he said.

The sector will regularly organise community-based screening programmes with the participation of doctors from major hospitals, focusing on diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, eye diseases, ear, nose and throat diseases, and pediatrics, he said.

It will also strengthen examination and consultation activities at medical facilities and gradually standardise health check-up and screening packages according to age and risk groups, aiming to develop a habit of regular check-ups in the community, he added.

Dr Nguyễn Khắc Vui, director of Bình Phú General Hospital, said the Department of Health has directed hospitals in the city to support grassroots health stations.

On April 17, Bình Phú General Hospital coordinated with Bình Tây Health Station to provide examinations and screenings for non-communicable chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and other conditions.

The hospital has sent a team of doctors, diagnostic imaging specialists, and laboratory staff to provide health check-ups and screenings.

The initial target was around 200 senior citizens, but the actual number increased to approximately 250 when people learned about the hospital's collaboration, Vui said.

Trần Thị Mầu, 68, who lives in the city’s Bình Tây Ward, said that she visited Bình Tây Ward Health Station for free health check-ups on the morning of April 17 after receiving an invitation for free health check-ups from the health station.

“I got blood tests, abdominal ultrasound and screenings for hypertension and diabetes,” Mầu said.

“I was diagnosed with hypertension, and I was advised to take drugs and regularly have my health check-ups to monitor my condition,” she said. —VNS