Free health check-up

Science, technology and digital transformation are key drivers for the development of the healthcare sector, especially the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and high technology in diagnosis, treatment, specialised interventions, and hospital management, health experts said.
Amid the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in everyday life, innovations emerging from university classrooms are increasingly demonstrating tangible real-world impact, with student-led projects in Việt Nam beginning to contribute directly to healthcare solutions.
Amid Việt Nam’s push to meet its greenhouse gas reduction commitments, DEPP3 has emerged as a key lever, providing technical and policy support through the Voluntary Agreement Scheme. The practical model of cooperation between government agencies and businesses encouraged voluntary emissions reductions, helping enterprises transition to energy-efficient production and contribute to national energy security.
From this year, Monash University will fund three KOTO graduates’ scholarships to cover their tuition fees, and provide support towards living allowances, return airfares, health cover, and visa costs.
The recognition under HCI+ 2026 affirms Việt Nam’s efforts to place people at the centre of its development strategy, improve education and healthcare quality, strengthen links between training and the labour market, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth.