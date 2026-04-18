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Home Society

Free health check-up

April 18, 2026 - 16:31
HCM City has launched a free health check-up programme, a part of the city's goal to help its people quickly detect medical conditions and receive treatment early.

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Society

Việt Nam–Denmark partnership drives industrial energy efficiency gains under DEPP3

Amid Việt Nam’s push to meet its greenhouse gas reduction commitments, DEPP3 has emerged as a key lever, providing technical and policy support through the Voluntary Agreement Scheme. The practical model of cooperation between government agencies and businesses encouraged voluntary emissions reductions, helping enterprises transition to energy-efficient production and contribute to national energy security.

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