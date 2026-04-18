More TESOL masters graduate from OU-ECU joint programme

HCM CITY — An additional 126 Vietnamese learners have been awarded the Master of Education in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL), a joint programme between the HCM City Open University (OU) and Australia’s Edith Cowan University (ECU).

The graduation ceremony, held on Saturday morning at OU’s Võ Văn Tần Campus, marks a significant milestone for the graduates and reinforces the success of international academic partnerships in elevating language education standards in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Minh Hà, president of OU, emphasised the university's mission to meet the diverse learning needs of society and contribute to the country's high-quality human resources.

This programme aims at promoting teaching professionals and is practice-oriented.

“It provides educators with a comprehensive overview of issues in TESOL, with a specific focus on teaching methods in Vietnamese settings," he said.

The collaboration provides students with the skills and practice necessary to implement successfully as English teachers at universities, colleges, high schools, and foreign language centres, while offering an opportunity to enhance capacity for open, critical, and reflective thinking about second language teaching practice.

Launched in 2017, the collaborative TESOL programme has attracted 861 learners to date. It is specifically designed to develop high-quality human resources capable of meeting international standards across the country.

The programme's unique structure allows students to study entirely in Việt Nam while receiving a degree issued by ECU.

The curriculum consists of two distinct phases, with the first led by experienced lecturers from OU and the second delivered by faculty from ECU.

This dual-phase approach ensures that graduates master both theoretical foundations and modern, learner-centered pedagogical skills applicable in both local and global contexts.

Representatives from both universities noted that the success of the latest cohort was a testament to the dedication of the faculty and the commitment of the students.

The programme has significantly contributed to the professional pool of English language educators in HCM City and neighbouring provinces.

ECU is recognised as one of Australia’s leading public institutions.

According to the Good Universities Guide (2026), the university has maintained a prestigious five-star rating for teaching quality for 19 consecutive years.

In the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings, it was ranked among the top 400 universities globally, cited for its excellence in research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. — VNS