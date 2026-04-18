Việt Nam honours the resilience of people with disabilities

HCM CITY — A major ceremony celebrating Việt Nam Day of Persons with Disabilities (April 18) was held on Saturday at Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street in HCM City, honouring the extraordinary resilience and contributions of the disabled community.

The event, themed “Breaking Limits – Chasing Dreams – Shining with Confidence,” was organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of National Defence, the HCM City People’s Committee, the Việt Nam Paralympic Committee, and the US Embassy.

Speaking at the opening, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Thị Liên Hương said the government was focusing on a comprehensive strategy to support people with disabilities (PWDs).

This would include eight key pillars: improving specialised health services, expanding inclusive vocational training, and enhancing accessible public infrastructure.

“Our vision is a society where digital transformation and assistive technologies are leveraged to bridge the gap in quality of life,” Hương said.

"We are committed to creating a friendly environment with accessible public transport and digital services, while strictly preventing any form of discrimination or violence against PWDs," she said.

US Consul General in HCM City Melissa A. Brown highlighted the significance of the day as more than just a commemoration.

“Việt Nam Disability Day is a call to action. It reminds us that disability is part of the human experience and that every society is stronger when all people can participate and contribute their talents,” she said.

She also praised the long-standing partnership between the US and Việt Nam, particularly in expanding rehabilitation services and health promotion through adaptive sports.

International cooperation would remain vital in translating disability policies into practical, life-changing support for millions, she said.

Representing the PWD community, Paralympic weightlifter Lê Văn Công shared a moving testimony.

“Limits are not in our limbs, but in our will. We prove that no physical impairment can imprison the soul and the desire to conquer. Every drop of sweat on the training ground is a victory over oneself.”

Huỳnh Vĩnh Ái, president of the Việt Nam Paralympic Committee, officially launched a nationwide movement to encourage PWDs to participate in sports.

“Physical activity is a powerful tool for confidence and social reintegration,” he said and called for increased social investment in specialised sports facilities.

The event featured several highlights, including a walking parade titled “Walking with Persons with Disabilities,” a photo exhibition showcasing the community’s achievements, and gift presentations to children with disabilities and victims of Agent Orange/dioxin.

Following the ceremony, a National Sports Festival for PWDs will be held from April 18 to 19 at various sports centres in the city, featuring competitive disciplines designed to showcase athletic excellence.

Việt Nam currently has nearly 7 million people with disabilities.

The annual celebration on April 18 serves as a vital platform to raise public awareness and promote an equitable society where no one is left behind. — VNS