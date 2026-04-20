Flight transfers from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport to Long Thành planned

HÀ NỘI — A plan for transferring flights from Tân Sơn Nhất airport in HCM City to the new Long Thành airport in Đồng Nai Province in two phases has been announced by the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), paving the way for the as-yet incomplete international aviation hub.

In the first phase, from the expected opening of the new airport this December until the end of the winter flight schedule at the end of March next year, all long-haul international flights — including cargo — will be transferred from Tân Sơn Nhất to Long Thành.

The expected volume will account for about 19 per cent of the total international passengers in the HCM City area.

In the next phase, from March 28 next year until the end of 2030, the remaining international flights will gradually shift to Long Thành Airport, except for some short-haul routes under 1,000km operated by Vietnamese airlines.

ACV aims for Long Thành to handle over 90 per cent of the HCM City area's international passenger volume by next year.

After 2030, all regular international flights will be transferred to Long Thành for operations. Tân Sơn Nhất Airport will mainly handle domestic flights and some non-scheduled international flights.

Preparations to open Long Thành airport are already being implemented, according to ACV.

The company has also set up affiliated units, such as cargo and aviation fuel services, at the airport.

As for personnel, ACV has developed plans for training and deploying staff to familiarise themselves with the new equipment systems. Practical work is also being done at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport to build experience and prepare for the commercial operations phase.

Previously, ACV signed a consultancy contract with the Incheon Airport consortium in South Korea to implement the Operational Readiness Assistance and Testing programme.

To date, both parties have completed the operational concept, core processes, business plan and financial strategy. They are now undertaking the operational testing and handover phase, with three trial runs planned for September, October and November.

The investor for Component 3 of the Long Thành airport project is working on finalising the trial, handover and operations plan, as well as updating passenger volume forecasts.

As soon as the flight allocation plan between the two airports is approved by relevant authorities, implementation will proceed in a coordinated manner to ensure efficiency of the new airport's operations. — VNS