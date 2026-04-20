Injured foreign tourists saved in northern province thanks to swift police action

LÀO CAI — In a swift overnight rescue, police in northern Việt Nam helped transport an injured foreign tourist nearly 100 kilometres to hospital after a traffic accident in hazardous weather conditions, according to information from local authorities.

The incident occurred late last Saturday in Y Tý Commune, a remote mountainous area in Lào Cai Province known for majestic landscapes and vibrant cultures of ethnic minority groups.

Lieutenant Colonel Đỗ Duy Cường, Chief of Y Tý Commune Police, said officers received a report at around 9:50pm that a tourist had been involved in an accident on a road in Sin Chải village amid heavy rain and dense fog in the area.

Police were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found the victim identified with the first name Albert (born 1993), a Spanish national travelling solo in Y Tý. Initial findings showed he had lost control of his motorbike on a slippery, winding mountain road with poor visibility.

The crash left him with a fractured left clavicle and multiple abrasions, rendering him unable to move.

Officers administered first aid at the scene before taking him to the local health station for urgent treatment. However, due to the severity of his injuries, a decision was made to transfer him to a higher-level hospital.

At around 10:30pm, police organised transport to move the victim nearly 100km to a provincial hospital in Lào Cai. The transport also posed significant risks due to inclement weather and treacherous roads.

After more than three hours of continuous travel, the tourist was admitted to Lào Cai General Hospital No. 2 for further examination and treatment.

Authorities later assisted in arranging his transfer to Hà Nội for continued medical care, in line with his wishes.

Speaking the following day, Albert expressed his gratitude to the police and local residents for their support.

Similarly, in a separate incident a day earlier, police in Bản Hồ Commune also rescued two foreign tourists injured while travelling in the area.

At around 1:30pm on April 17, the commune's police was informed that two South African tourists – Nathanael John and Rozelema Van Der Merwe – had been injured during their visit to Séo Chong Hô village.

Under the direct command of Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Quang Huy, Chief of Bản Hồ Commune Police, officers coordinated with local security forces and rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operations.

At the site, police found the female tourist had sustained multiple injuries, including bleeding to the face and arms, and was in a state of distress. Officers promptly administered first aid, controlling the bleeding and stabilising her condition.

Given the rugged mountainous terrain, evacuation proved challenging. Police mobilised vehicles and worked together with local forces to alternately carry and escort the tourists out of the area.

The victims were later transported to a provincial hospital in Lào Cai for further examination and treatment.

Authorities said the timely rescue underscored the dedication and sense of responsibility of grassroots police and local security forces, helping ensure the safety of both residents and international visitors while reinforcing a positive image of Việt Nam’s public security forces. — VNS