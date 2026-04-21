5,000 job vacancies on offer at UEH Sharing & Giving – Career Fair

HCM CITY — More than 5,000 job vacancies have been offered to students, fresh graduates and experienced workers at the UEH Sharing & Giving – Career Fair 2026 held in HCM City from April 13 to 19.

The event, organised by the University of Economics HCM City (UEH), brought together more than 60 companies from key sectors, including finance and banking, auditing, technology, e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics, who joined the fair to recruit employees.

Job seekers directly experienced recruitment processes through interviews, career counseling, CV refinement, and in-depth interactions with employers.

Businesses can gain access to potential talent and engage more deeply in the training process.

Within the framework of the event, the university organised a range of activities for interdisciplinary knowledge sharing, updating new technologies, sharing academic skills, promoting green living, and encouraging a reading culture.

The event mobilised nearly VNĐ14 billion (US$532,000) from the business community, partners, and learners to contribute to education and sustainable development activities while connecting more than 5,000 high-quality job opportunities to students, learners, and workers.

The fair is part of the programme “Connecting Community – Sharing Knowledge – Sustainable Action” which the university has implemented since 2020.

After five years, the programme has fulfilled its mission of building an open connection platform among the university, businesses, and society.

Over the past five years, more than 1,500 partners have been connected, more than VNĐ213 billion (US$8 million) in scholarships have been awarded to over 16,000 learners, and thousands of internship, research, and practical experience opportunities have been provided for students.

This year, the programme featured a series of events to mark the university’s 50th anniversary milestone.

Assoc. Prof. Bùi Quang Hùng, Interim President of UEH, said that through the programme “Connecting Community – Sharing Knowledge – Sustainable Action,” the university aims to work with businesses, partners, and the community not only to contribute resources but also to co-create long-term value for society.

With a commitment to spreading knowledge and promoting sustainable development, UEH continues to accompany businesses and partners in activities that connect education with practice, research, recruitment, entrepreneurship, and community service, he said. —VNS