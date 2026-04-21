Huế, Đà Nẵng to promote medical human resource training  

ĐÀ NẴNG — Huế Central Hospital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Đà Nẵng-Đông Á University on cooperation in medical human resources training, in a move aimed at strengthening high-tech treatment capacity and developing healthcare services linked to medical tourism.

Under the agreement, medical students from the university will undertake clinical practice at the hospital while doctors and professors from the hospital will take part in regular teaching programmes at the university.

The two sides will also promote joint research, scientific reporting and academic exchange programmes to support deeper international integration and collaboration with global medical partners.

Prof Dr Phạm Như Hiệp, Director of Huế Central Hospital, said the MoU aims to improve the quality of human resources in the medical sector in central Việt Nam and nationwide.

“The joint-action programme between the hospital and the university would help supply practical, skilled manpower in medical care service. The 5,000-bed hospital, one of the largest hospitals in central Việt Nam, offers an environment and medical practical base for students. They would be successful in attaining both qualifications in education and practice for a future career,” he said.

Huế Central Hospital has been actively expanding international cooperation in recent years, gradually adopting advanced medical techniques and strengthening its position in global medical training.

The hospital hosts more than 500 international experts, doctors and students each year for research and training, underscoring its growing role as a regional centre for medical education and innovation.

Đông Á-Đà Nẵng University, which began enrolling students in medical training programmes in 2024, has been expanding human resource development and internship opportunities through partnerships with Japanese organisations, enabling students to gain practical work experience in Japan.

More than 200 students from the university have taken part in advanced nursing skills training and healthcare practice at hospitals in Japan, strengthening their professional competencies in real clinical environments.

The private university has also signed cooperation agreements with Nexus Overseas Services Kota, All About Doctor Education India and Aieraa Overseas Studies to provide medical training courses for students from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Middle East and African countries.

Đà Nẵng, which has 14 hospitals and a workforce of about 2,500 doctors and nurses, has been positioned as a destination for medical tourism services, reflecting its broader ambitions to develop healthcare alongside tourism and education. — VNS