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Hà Nội–Quảng Ninh high-speed railway

April 21, 2026 - 16:43
As the first inter-regional high-speed railway project to be implemented in Việt Nam, the Hà Nội-Quảng Ninh line is expected to create strong momentum for the Northern Key Economic Region.

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