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Hà Nội–Quảng Ninh high-speed railway
April 21, 2026 - 16:43
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As the first inter-regional high-speed railway project to be implemented in Việt Nam, the Hà Nội-Quảng Ninh line is expected to create strong momentum for the Northern Key Economic Region.
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Hà Nội Oncology Hospital saves a female patient with a giant uterine tumour
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Drug-addicted husband sentenced to death for killing wife, in-laws
A man in Đắk Lắk Province has been handed the death penalty for murdering three members of his wife's family and attempting to kill her 13-year-old daughter after using drugs at home.
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5,000 job vacancies on offer at UEH Sharing & Giving – Career Fair
More than 5,000 job vacancies have been offered to students, fresh graduates and experienced workers at the UEH Sharing & Giving – Career Fair 2026 held in HCM City from April 13 to 19.
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HCM City hospital offers free prostate cancer screening for 1,000 men
Bình Dân Hospital, in collaboration with the Project Vietnam Foundation (PVNF), on April 20 launched a free prostate cancer screening programme for 1,000 residents in HCM City.
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Quảng Ninh targets full digital traceability of fishing vessels by Q2
Quảng Ninh is set to focus on tightening fleet management, stepping up substantive inspections, and promoting restructuring to reduce exploitation and increase sustainable aquaculture.
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Huế, Đà Nẵng to promote medical human resource training
The Huế Central Hospital has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Đà Nẵng-Đông Á University on cooperation and medical human resources training, aiming to strengthen hi-tech treatment and healthcare services linked to medical tourism.
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Missing teenager found after 36-hour intensive search on northern mountain
A 19-year-old Đại Nam University student who went missing while hiking Tam Đảo’s mountaintop was found early Tuesday after a 36-hour search.
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Half a century on, fallen soldier identified through wartime artefacts
Handwritten letters, diaries and notebooks reveal personal stories, serve as references to families and reflect the thoughts and emotions of soldiers before they fell.
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Prosecution launched against 346 suspects involved in Cambodia-based scams
They allegedly appropriated more than VNĐ130 billion ($4.9 million) from nearly 5,000 victims.
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Vietnamese in Japan’s earthquake-hit areas reported safe
The embassy said it is continuing to closely monitor the situation and remains ready to implement citizen protection measures if necessary.
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