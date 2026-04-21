Australian veteran’s son returns diary of Vietnamese martyr

SYDNEY — Glenn Mathews, an Australian citizen living in Canberra and the son of an Australian veteran who served during the war in Việt Nam, on Monday visited the Embassy of Việt Nam in Australia to return the diary of Vietnamese martyr Võ Văn Công. The diary was found by his father in 1968.

Accordingly, entries in the diary show that Võ Văn Công was born in 1944 in the former Phước Thọ Commune, Nhơn Trạch District, Biên Hòa Province – now Đồng Nai Province.

He joined the revolutionary movement in April 1961 and was admitted to the Communist Party of Việt Nam in May 1962. He once served as secretary of the district youth union.

Mathews said he came across the diary among personal belongings left by his father after his passing. He decided to hand it over to the Vietnamese embassy with the hope that the martyr's family would one day receive the item.

The embassy welcomed the gesture by Mathews and his family, saying it reflects respect for the families of Vietnamese martyrs and contributes to strengthening friendship between the peoples of Việt Nam and Australia.

The embassy is coordinating with relevant authorities in Việt Nam to locate the martyr’s relatives so the diary can be returned to his family. — VNA/VNS