Online declaration required for certain arrivals at Tân Sơn Nhất Int'l Airport

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security has rolled out a mandatory online declaration requirement for specific groups of passengers entering Việt Nam via Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City, part of efforts to modernise immigration management and enhance service quality.

Effective from April 15, all foreign nationals and overseas Vietnamese using visas to enter Việt Nam through the airport are required to complete an electronic declaration prior to immigration procedures.

The move marks a shift from traditional manual processing to a digital data-driven system, enabling authorities to obtain passenger information in advance, thereby improving accuracy and efficiency at border checkpoints.

The regulation clearly defines the applicable groups to avoid confusion. Vietnamese citizens travelling on Vietnamese passports are not subject to the requirement and will continue to follow existing procedures. Transit passengers who do not enter Việt Nam are also exempt.

Passengers are encouraged to complete the declaration before departure via the official portal at prearrival.immigration.gov.vn, which is accessible on both mobile devices and computers. Required information includes personal details, flight itinerary and purpose of entry, with the system designed to ensure data security in line with international standards.

For those unable to complete the process in advance, QR codes have been placed across the international terminal, allowing passengers to access the platform and submit their information on arrival. Upon successful submission, a confirmation QR code is issued, which must be presented to immigration officers at control counters.

The digitalisation of procedures is expected to significantly shorten processing time, reducing reliance on manual data entry and facilitating a faster and more streamlined clearance process.

Airlines, including VietJet Air and a number of international carriers, have updated their systems to inform passengers of the new requirement during booking and check-in steps, ensuring smooth implementation at the country’s busiest international gateway. — VNS