Old army tank remains discovered on Quy Nhơn beach

GIA LAI — The remains of what's thought to be an old army tank have been discovered on a coastline in Quy Nhơn, the central province of Gia Lai.

Authorities plan to cordon off an area, install warning signs and develop a recovery plan after the object was found.

According to Deputy Political Commissar of the Gia Lai Provincial Military Command, Senior Colonel Nguyễn Xuân Sơn, the Military Command of Quy Nhơn Ward has coordinated with local authorities to inspect, verify coordinates, and secure the site where the suspected tank recently surfaced along Quy Nhơn beach.

Initial assessments suggest the object could be the remains or hull of a tank belonging to the former Saigon regime, abandoned during a sea withdrawal. In the past, authorities have discovered and salvaged several tank parts in this area, Sơn said.

In the immediate term, the site will be cordoned off and marked with warning signs. Relevant agencies will then conduct surveys, clear any explosive remnants, and develop a salvage plan to ensure safety and reopen the waters for tourism activities.

Previously, a tank had also been recovered from this same area.

According to a local media, on April 17, a resident of Quy Nhơn ward discovered a strange object emerging along the shoreline on Xuân Diệu coastal road when the tide receded.

Observations indicate the tank has lost its turret, with the body heavily corroded by seawater and covered in marine growth.

The man said that the location is usually submerged, and tides rarely recede deeply enough to expose it.

As such, only part of the tank becomes visible briefly before being submerged again. — VNS