Traffic police officer charged over failure to assist dying student

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities have charged a traffic police officer in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk with failing to assist a student who later died following a road accident, in a case drawing public attention over police conduct and accountability.

Nguyễn Quang Hoàng, 38, a major in the traffic police unit in Krông Búk area, has been stripped of his title in the People’s Public Security force and charged under Article 132 of the Penal Code, provincial police said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The charge of “failure to render assistance to a person in a life-threatening condition” relates to Hoàng’s actions after an 18-year-old student got into a crash that proved fatal in the province on April 15.

According to investigators, the student, identified as Võ Đình Quang, was riding a motorbike home from school when he encountered a traffic police patrol conducting checks on National Highway 29. Quang accelerated away, and Hoàng followed on a police motorcycle after suspecting a traffic violation.

Authorities said the student later lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a roadside drainage ditch. Instead of stopping to assist, Hoàng turned his vehicle around and left the scene. The student was subsequently taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Đắk Lắk police said the officer’s conduct violated regulations governing the People’s Public Security force and failed to meet obligations to assist individuals in danger.

“The prosecution reflects the strict enforcement of the law, with no forbidden zones and no cover-ups,” said Colonel Võ Duy Tuấn, deputy director of Đắk Lắk provincial police, rejecting what he described as “distorted information” circulating on social media.

Hoàng had earlier been suspended from duty on April 18 pending investigation.

The case has sparked public debate online, particularly over police pursuit practices and responsibilities at accident scenes.

Authorities said they would continue working with schools and local agencies to promote road safety compliance among students.

Traffic accidents remain a major public safety concern in Việt Nam, especially among young motorbike riders, with enforcement measures often under scrutiny following high-profile incidents. — VNS