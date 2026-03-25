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VNA, HCM City’s Agricultural High-tech Park cooperates to promote HCM City high-tech agriculture

March 25, 2026 - 20:05
The Việt Nam News Agency's (VNA) southern representative office signed a five-year partnership agreement with the Agricultural High-tech Park (AHTP) of HCM City in various sectors on Wednesday.
Representatives of the VNA southern representative office and the AHTP shake hands after signing a cooperation agreement in various sectors. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam News Agency's (VNA) southern representative office signed a five-year partnership agreement with the Agricultural High-tech Park (AHTP) of HCM City in various sectors on Wednesday.

The two parties aim to foster collaboration in communications, training, research and investment promotion, as well as facilitating high-tech agricultural growth.

It includes building and implementing media strategies, promoting HCM City's potential, advantages, scientific research achievements and high-tech agricultural models through VNA's media platforms and other relevant press agencies.

The two units will also collaborate to promote investment opportunities, connect domestic and international investors for AHTP, and host events on high-tech agriculture and digital transformation in the sector.

VNA will also support AHTP in media coverage and producing videos on high-tech agricultural guidance.

Furthermore, the two parties will enhance their training programmes, with VNA providing courses on agricultural marketing, digital media and branding, while collaborating with AHTP to host high-tech technical workshops for farmers and businesses. — VNS

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