Hà Nội plans to build $76 million theatre

HÀ NỘI — A new 2,500-seat theatre valued at VNĐ2 trillion (US$75.9 million) is being planned in Hà Nội, with construction expected between 2026 and 2030, as the capital seeks to modernise its cultural infrastructure and meet rising public demand for high-quality performances.

The facility is expected to cover 9,000sq.m on Võ Thị Sáu Street in Bạch Mai Ward.

City authorities say Hà Nội currently operates six theatres under municipal management, most of which were built around 20 years ago and no longer meet modern technical standards for sound, lighting and stage design. Many also lack the space required to support the needs of a contemporary performing arts industry.

Officials noted that demand for cultural and artistic experiences is growing, particularly among younger residents. A larger, modern theatre is expected to expand access to high-quality music and performing arts while supporting the development of the sector.

The planned venue is also intended to contribute to preserving national cultural identity and to serve as a new architectural landmark, enhancing Hà Nội’s profile as a cultural and tourism destination.

The project forms part of the city Party Committee’s action plan to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80 on Việt Nam’s cultural development.

Under the plan, Hà Nội aims to build a distinctive, diverse and modern creative cultural ecosystem by 2030, while continuing to preserve and promote traditional values.

Key objectives include completing the reconstruction of the main Kính Thiên Palace within the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, improving operations at the Olympic sports urban area, and advancing the Red River landscape boulevard project in connection with traditional villages, craft villages and heritage sites.

Between now and 2030, the city plans to invest in or support 1,058 projects with total funding of VNĐ36.1 trillion ($1.4 billion), including 250 city-funded projects worth VNĐ20.9 trillion ($793 million) and 808 commune and ward-level projects valued at VNĐ15.17 trillion ($576 million).

Additional plans include expanding and restoring the historical space of the Temple of Literature, building a 20,000-seat Hà Nội Cultural Centre along the Red River landscape axis, and constructing a symbolic capital landmark worth around VNĐ1 trillion in the Bắc Cầu area of Bồ Đề Ward. — VNS