UEH launches international exchange scholarships for the 2026–2027 academic year

HCM CITY — The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has officially launched three international exchange scholarships for the 2026–2027 academic year, opening opportunities for domestic and international students to study, gain experience, and build global connections.

This initiative accelerates the university’s internationalisation strategy, fostering a multicultural learning environment and a multinational academic community at UEH.

The programmes are designed with a two-way connectivity approach: enabling UEH students to study at partner universities worldwide, while simultaneously attracting international students to study and experience the academic environment in Việt Nam.

Through this approach, UEH is progressively establishing a global hub for knowledge exchange, enhancing training quality, and strengthening the competitive capacity of its learners.

Beyond financial aid, these scholarship programmes serve as an “academic passport,” allowing learners to access global insights, experience cultural diversity, and develop the adaptive competencies essential in the context of globalisation.

International student exchange scholarship for UEH students at international partner universities

The international student exchange scholarship for UEH students at international partner universities offers UEH students the opportunity to study at prestigious partner universities globally, including institutions in Austria, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

UEH provides 100 living allowance grants annually for students participating in exchange programmes at partner universities that do not offer their own living stipends. The allowance is calculated based on the actual duration of the exchange programme, ensuring students can focus on their studies and fully experience the international academic environment.

The support levels are VNĐ2.6 million (approximately US$100) per month for exchange programmes in Asia and VNĐ5.2 million (approximately US$200) per month for exchange programmes in other regions.

A key highlight is the flexible credit transfer mechanism. Upon completion of the programme and fulfilment of academic requirements, students are eligible for equivalent credit transfer into their degree programmes at UEH in accordance with their enrolled major. This ensures that graduation timelines remain unaffected while the accumulation of international learning experience strengthens personal portfolios and builds a solid foundation for long-term career development.

Exchange scholarship at UEH for international students

The exchange scholarship at UEH for international students is designed for students nominated by partner universities or independent international students who wish to study at UEH.

Through this programme, international students have the opportunity to study, conduct research, and experience the distinctive culture and educational environment of Việt Nam.

Participants receive 100 per cent tuition coverage at UEH, complimentary dormitory accommodation throughout the study period, and a living allowance of VNĐ2.6 million per month for the duration of study at UEH.

It enables learners to access UEH’s diverse range of academic disciplines while gaining insights into Việt Nam’s socio-economic landscape.

By connecting with UEH students and participating in academic, cultural, and corporate exchange activities, learners progressively develop multifaceted perspectives and build adaptive competencies in a global environment.

​Scholarship for full-time international students at UEH

The scholarship for full-time international students at UEH is aimed at attracting and nurturing talented international students pursuing long-term studies at UEH.

The university offers a full scholarship programme with comprehensive support, including 100 per cent tuition coverage for the entire duration of the official programme, complimentary dormitory accommodation, a living allowance of VNĐ2.6 million per month during official semesters, and 100 per cent tuition support for the Vietnamese language preparatory course and the B2 Vietnamese language certification examination fee (if applicable).

Each year, UEH awards 100 excellence scholarships across all degree levels (bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral), of which 30 are prioritised for students from Southeast Asia and low-income countries. This policy reflects UEH’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality education on a global scale.