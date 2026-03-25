Low water levels expose vast riverbed below Hòa Bình Hydropower plant

HÀ NỘI In recent days, water levels downstream of the Đà River, particularly in the area around the Hòa Bình Hydropower Plant in Phú Thọ Province, have fallen significantly, exposing large stretches of riverbed.

The situation has directly affected the lives of fishing communities near Bridge No. 3, where boat travel has become increasingly difficult. Many households have been forced to anchor further from shore or temporarily suspend fishing activities.

Nguyễn Văn Minh, a resident of Hòa Bình Ward, said such low water levels typically occur toward the end of the dry season, when upstream inflows decline and hydropower reservoirs limit discharge. Phạm Xuân Quỳnh, who operates a sand yard near Hữu Nghị Hòa Bình Bridge, noted that current water levels are about 25–30 metres lower than during the flood discharge period in September–October 2025.

The sharp drop has transformed previously submerged sections of the river into wide sandbanks visible from above.

Another local resident, Nguyễn Văn Nam, said reduced upstream inflows during the late dry season have left parts of the riverbed exposed, with sand and gravel bars emerging across the channel.

As of 11am on March 24, Hòa Bình Hydropower Plant was maintaining a high discharge rate for electricity generation and reservoir regulation. The upstream water level stood at 115.82 metres, about 1.18 metres below the normal level, while inflow was recorded at 77 cubic metres per second compared to a total discharge of 635 cubic metres per second, all through the plant.

According to Inland Waterway Maintenance Management Joint Stock Company No. 9, downstream water levels are currently between 4.5 and 4.8 metres, lower than the level considered favourable for navigation. VNS