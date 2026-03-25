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Campaign launched to boost search, identification of fallen soldiers’ remains

March 25, 2026 - 10:04
The campaign sets key targets, including searching for and repatriating around 7,000 sets of remains, completing the collection of samples from unidentified graves in martyrs’ cemeteries and newly recovered remains, and conducting DNA testing of approximately 18,000 samples.
Soliders search for the remains of martyrs in Hướng Lập Commune in the central province of Quảng Trị. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI —A nationwide campaign has been launched to intensify the search, repatriation and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2027).

According to a plan recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, head of the National Steering Committee for the search, repatriation and identification of martyrs’ remains, the “500-day-and-night campaign” aims to mobilise the combined strength of the entire Party, political system, armed forces and society to accelerate progress in this work, regarded as both a special political mission and a meaningful act of gratitude to those who laid down their lives for the Fatherland’s independence and freedom and the people’s happiness.

The campaign sets key targets, including searching for and repatriating around 7,000 sets of remains, completing the collection of samples from unidentified graves in martyrs’ cemeteries and newly recovered remains, and conducting DNA testing on approximately 18,000 samples.

It also aims to build, complete and put into operation a genetic database of martyrs’ relatives to support identity verification.

In addition, efforts will be strengthened to clear unexploded ordnance to facilitate field operations, with priority given to key areas such as Vị Xuyên in Tuyên Quang Province, Lào Cai Province, Lạng Sơn Province and other localities believed to contain martyrs’ burial sites.

Under the plan, Quảng Trị, a central province heavily affected during wartime, will host the campaign’s launch ceremony at the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel on the morning of April 2.

Steering committees at military region and provincial levels have been tasked with developing detailed implementation plans in line with the national campaign.

The campaign is scheduled to run from March 15, 2026 to July 27, 2027, with a mid-term review (after 250 days) planned for late November 2026 and a final review expected in the fourth week of July 2027. — VNA/VNS

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