SAR vessel evacuates injured Filipino seafarer off Việt Nam coast

HCM CITY — A search and rescue vessel operated by the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre has safely brought ashore a seriously ill foreign seafarer for treatment.

The SAR 413 vessel transferred Patricio Manas Carbonera, 57, a Philippine national and crew member aboard the Singapore-flagged MT Navig8 Wolf, to shore at 4.40pm on Tuesday, where he was handed over to authorities and taken to hospital for further care.

Earlier, the centre received an emergency report from the MT Navig8 Wolf, which was en route from South Korea to Singapore, stating that Carbonera had suffered a serious injury to the right side of his head.

He was experiencing severe pain, with significantly impaired vision in his right eye, raising concerns over possible complications.

The ship’s captain requested urgent assistance to evacuate the patient for treatment.

Upon receiving the report, the centre coordinated with the coastal radio service to establish communication with the vessel, provide medical guidance, and instruct it to alter course towards Vũng Tàu Cape to facilitate the rescue.

Under the direction of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee, the Ministry of Construction, and the Việt Nam Maritime and Waterways Administration, the centre deployed the specialised SAR 413 vessel, which was on standby in Phước Thắng Ward, HCM City, to carry out the mission.

At the same time, the unit worked closely with the shipowner’s representatives and relevant authorities to develop a plan for receiving and providing emergency care to the patient.

At 12.20pm on Tuesday, SAR 413, accompanied by a medical team from Vũng Tàu General Hospital, departed from the ward pier and proceeded at speed to the MT Navig8 Wolf to conduct the evacuation, administer first aid, and transport the patient safely back to shore for further treatment. — VNS