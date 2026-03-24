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Technology breakthroughs

March 24, 2026 - 17:19
The government has laid out plans that will focus on certain technologies to modernise the country. Check out what Resolution 57 means and how it will affect the future of the country.

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UNESCO advances STEAM education for Vietnamese girls

The third phase, themed We Are ABLE for a Seamless Future: From Learning to Leading through STEAM Education, will be implemented over 36 months (2026–2029). It seeks to advance gender-transformative STEAM education in Việt Nam, empowering girls and ethnic learners to take on leadership roles in an innovation-driven economy.
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Việt Nam, Germany enhance cooperation in high-tech health care

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Việt Nam to host first livestock, veterinary science conference

Việt Nam will hold its first national conference on livestock and veterinary science and technology on March 27–28, bringing together more than 750 officials, researchers and industry leaders to review recent research and steer the sector toward modernisation, sustainability and digital transformation.

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