Technology breakthroughs

The third phase, themed We Are ABLE for a Seamless Future: From Learning to Leading through STEAM Education, will be implemented over 36 months (2026–2029). It seeks to advance gender-transformative STEAM education in Việt Nam, empowering girls and ethnic learners to take on leadership roles in an innovation-driven economy.
Further priorities include stepping up technology transfer, especially core technologies, developing high-quality human resources, considering the establishment of R&D and innovation centres in Việt Nam, and strengthening links between businesses, research institutes and hospitals.
The project, which has a total budget of US$2 million supported by MSD for Mothers and UNFPA in Việt Nam, was carried out in 60 particularly disadvantaged communes across six provinces: Lai Châu, Bắc Kạn, Sơn La, Gia Lai, Đắk Nông, and Kon Tum.
Việt Nam’s maritime search and rescue forces have successfully evacuated two foreign passengers suffering from severe medical conditions from a Panama-flagged cruise ship and brought them ashore for urgent treatment.
Việt Nam will hold its first national conference on livestock and veterinary science and technology on March 27–28, bringing together more than 750 officials, researchers and industry leaders to review recent research and steer the sector toward modernisation, sustainability and digital transformation.