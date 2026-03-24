Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

HCMC house fire kills mother and child

March 24, 2026 - 09:59
A fire broke out at a vegetarian family restaurant in HCM City’s Bình Hưng Hòa Ward on the night of March 23, killing a mother and child.

 

A fire occurred at a restaurant in Bình Hưng Hòa Ward on the night of March 23. — Photo cand.com.vn

HCM CITY — A fire broke out at a vegetarian family restaurant in HCM City’s Bình Hưng Hòa Ward on the night of March 23, killing a mother and her child.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted at around 10pm inside the restaurant while the 48-year-old mother and her 10-year-old child were sleeping at the back.

Nearby residents attempted to douse the flames with fire extinguishers, but their efforts proved ineffective as the fire quickly engulfed the building.

The city’s fire and rescue police deployed fire engines and personnel to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to surrounding properties.

The two victims were later found dead in a bedroom.

Local authorities said they would support the family with funeral arrangements. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. — VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam to host first livestock, veterinary science conference

Việt Nam will hold its first national conference on livestock and veterinary science and technology on March 27–28, bringing together more than 750 officials, researchers and industry leaders to review recent research and steer the sector toward modernisation, sustainability and digital transformation.
Society

Vietjet Air to launch Hà Nội-Prague route

The launch of the new service is expected to facilitate travel for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, while boosting tourism, trade, and exchanges between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan, as well as the Central European region.
Society

New push links TB detection to yearly health checks

Việt Nam’s National Lung Hospital and the National Tuberculosis Control Programme have urged the Ministry of Health to add TB screening to annual routine health checks, aiming to close large detection gaps and accelerate early treatment under a 2026 policy push.
Society

Government unveils 2026–2030 plan to protect children online

The Government has approved a national programme for 2026–2030 to protect children online and promote their healthy digital development, combining stronger safeguards, expanded digital safety education and technological measures to create a safer online environment nationwide.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom