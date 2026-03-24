HCMC house fire kills mother and child

HCM CITY — A fire broke out at a vegetarian family restaurant in HCM City’s Bình Hưng Hòa Ward on the night of March 23, killing a mother and her child.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted at around 10pm inside the restaurant while the 48-year-old mother and her 10-year-old child were sleeping at the back.

Nearby residents attempted to douse the flames with fire extinguishers, but their efforts proved ineffective as the fire quickly engulfed the building.

The city’s fire and rescue police deployed fire engines and personnel to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to surrounding properties.

The two victims were later found dead in a bedroom.

Local authorities said they would support the family with funeral arrangements. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. — VNS