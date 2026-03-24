Vietjet Air to launch Hà Nội-Prague route

PRAGUE — Vietjet Air advances its plan to launch a new route linking Hà Nội and Prague of the Czech Republic, with a technical stop in Almaty of Kazakhstan, towards expanding links between Việt Nam and Central Europe.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan has officially approved the plan for the route, which is expected to commence on July 11, with two flights per week, using wide-body Airbus A330.

If confirmed, the route will be one of the few regular services in recent years directly connecting northern Việt Nam with Prague, helping meet growing travel demand between the two countries.

Notably, Vietjet has been granted Fifth Freedom Right under Kazakhstan’s “open skies” regime, which allows the airline not only to transport passengers between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic, but also to operate commercially on the Almaty–Prague segment, including picking up and dropping off passengers and selling tickets independently for this leg.

Under the plan, the route will operate on a Hà Nội–Almaty–Prague itinerary. Passengers will have the flexibility to book tickets for the entire journey or for individual segments, including the Prague–Almaty route.

The launch of the new service is expected to facilitate travel for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, while boosting tourism, trade, and exchanges between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan, as well as the Central European region.

Relevant parties are currently finalising technical preparations for the inaugural flight. — VNA/VNS