Government unveils 2026–2030 plan to protect children online

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has approved a national programme to strengthen the protection of children online and promote their healthy digital development during 2026–2030.

The programme, titled “Protect and support children’s development in the online environment”, aims to tighten safeguards against online harms while enhancing children’s digital skills, enabling them to become responsible digital citizens as Việt Nam accelerates its digital transformation.

It marks a shift towards a prevention-focused approach that proactively mitigates risks and builds a national protection architecture based on five pillars: a strengthened legal framework for cybersecurity and child protection; a unified communication and education strategy; accessible cybersecurity tools and digital skills training combined with counselling; modernised, coordinated multi-agency capacity; and enhanced resilience among children through online safety education.

Targets include deploying cybersecurity solutions in 100 per cent of general education institutions and requiring all internet service providers in Việt Nam to integrate filters to block harmful content.

All provinces and centrally run cities are required to adopt technologies to deliver digital skills education, counselling and smart support services.

The programme also guarantees timely support and intervention for any child who is a victim of online abuse, upon request from the child, their family or the community.

To achieve these goals, ministries and local authorities are tasked with strengthening the legal framework, ensuring children’s participation, narrowing the digital divide, expanding protective cybersecurity and education solutions, enhancing state oversight and corporate accountability, and modernising IT systems for child protection.

It also calls for a coordinated national awareness campaign and stronger family engagement, alongside the promotion of healthy cultural and digital content that fosters children’s creativity. In addition, specialised response and enforcement capacities will be reinforced to prevent, investigate and penalise online child abuse.

The programme further emphasises improved inter-agency coordination, expanded international cooperation, and the establishment of mechanisms for monitoring, evaluation and recognition of outstanding contributions. — VNS