HCM City festival inspires creativity, innovation among youths

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — The 6th HCM City Youth Festival held from March 20 to 22 brought together thousands of young people for a vibrant celebration of creativity, innovation and international integration.

Organised by the HCM City Youth Union at Phan Đình Phùng Park in Xuân Hòa Ward, this year it had the theme “New Era – Pioneering – Integration – Comprehensive Development” and provided a platform for young people to exchange ideas, showcase creativity and engage in cultural, technological and community activities.

The participants explored innovation, digital technology, green living, entrepreneurship and global connectivity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lê Tuấn Anh, deputy secretary of the HCM City Youth Union and standing vice president of the HCM City Youth Federation, had said: “The wide range of activities aims to inspire innovation, promote digital skills and strengthen the entrepreneurial mindset among youth, contributing to the city’s sustainable development in the new era.”

A highlight of the opening night was the Youth Concert, which featured popular young artists and music groups and attracted a large audience.

The festival included seven experiential spaces: Peace Torch, Technology and Innovation, Literature and Arts, Culinary Culture, Green Living, Start-up, and International Integration.

Each offered hands-on activities and interactive exhibitions designed to encourage learning, creativity and collaboration.

The Technology and Innovation space showcased artificial intelligence applications, drone soccer experiences, robotics, virtual reality and STEM exhibitions, allowing visitors to explore modern scientific and technological achievements and understand their practical applications.

Youth Fest 2026 also featured the Earth Hour campaign, Dance of Youth festival, youth forums and start-up discussions.

Youth delegations from five other countries participated, enabling global cultural exchanges and cooperation.

One of the highlights of Youth Fest 2026 was a large Việt phục (Vietnamese ancient costumes) mass performance with around 1,000 participants.

The event concluded with a ceremony to mark the 95th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union on March 22 and the presentation of the Hồ Hảo Hớn Awards to honour outstanding youth initiatives and models.

With an expanding scale and range of activities, Youth Fest continues to be a flagship event for the city’s younger generations, fostering innovation and global integration. — VNS