HCM City announces traffic restrictions in Thủ Thiêm area until March 25

HCM CITY — Traffic is restricted on several roads in the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area in HCM City until March 25 as authorities carry out urban planning and construction-related tasks in the area.

According to the Traffic Police Division under the city Police Department, the restrictions, which began at 6am on March 23, apply to parts of key routes in Thủ Thiêm.

Affected roads include part of Lương Định Của Street (from the Trần Não roundabout to the Lương Định Của-Nguyễn Cơ Thạch intersection), part of Trần Não Street (from the Lương Định Của roundabout to Street No. 14 intersection), part of Tố Hữu Street (from the Tố Hữu–Nguyễn Cơ Thạch intersection to the Tố Hữu-Lương Định Của junction), and part of Trần Bạch Đằng Street (from the R12 intersection to the end of the Lan Anh residential area).

In addition, traffic is restricted on the entire Thủ Thiêm Bridge and both directions of Nguyễn Cơ Thạch Street (from the Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh roundabout to the Nguyễn Cơ Thạch-Tố Hữu intersection).

To reduce congestion, motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow traffic police instructions.

Vehicles travelling from Sài Gòn Bridge to the Sài Gòn River Tunnel can take Võ Nguyên Giáp and Mai Chí Thọ streets, or travel via Điện Biên Phủ, Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Tôn Đức Thắng and Võ Văn Kiệt.

From the city centre to Thảo Điền, drivers can travel via Điện Biên Phủ – Sài Gòn Bridge – Võ Nguyên Giáp – Thảo Điền – Quốc Hương, or use the Sài Gòn River Tunnel – Mai Chí Thọ – Cát Lái overpass – Võ Nguyên Giáp route.

Vehicles from An Phú Interchange to the city centre can travel via Mai Chí Thọ – Sài Gòn River Tunnel, or Lương Định Của – Võ Nguyên Giáp – Sài Gòn Bridge – Điện Biên Phủ.

Traffic from Đồng Nai Province heading to downtown HCM City can travel along National Highway 1 – Hà Nội Highway – Phạm Văn Đồng – Điện Biên Phủ, or Võ Nguyên Giáp – Mai Chí Thọ – Sài Gòn River Tunnel.

The Traffic Police Division said officers will adjust traffic management based on real-time conditions to minimise disruptions to residents’ daily activities and ensure smooth circulation in the area. — VNS