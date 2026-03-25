Demographics of Việt Nam's 16th National Assembly

The Finance and Investment Newspaper, on March 25, launched a new interface for its online newspaper (thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn), marking an important step in the digital transformation and modernisation of the newspaper's journalistic activities.
The initiative on restoring and digitising portraits of Heroic Mothers and martyrs across HCM City not only helps safeguard valuable historical records but also highlights the creativity and volunteer spirit of young people in applying technology to meaningful community projects.
The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has officially launched three international exchange scholarships for the 2026–2027 academic year, opening opportunities for domestic and international students to study, gain experience, and build global connections.
The campaign sets key targets, including searching for and repatriating around 7,000 sets of remains, completing the collection of samples from unidentified graves in martyrs’ cemeteries and newly recovered remains, and conducting DNA testing of approximately 18,000 samples.
The SAR 413 vessel of the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre transferred Patricio Manas Carbonera, 57, a Philippine national and seriously ill crew member aboard the Singapore-flagged MT Navig8 Wolf, to shore for further care.