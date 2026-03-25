Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Demographics of Việt Nam's 16th National Assembly

March 25, 2026 - 17:08
The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly for the 2026–2031 term took place successfully on March 15. Let's have a look at the demographics of 500 official National Assembly deputies.

see also

More on this story

Society

Youth Month: Restoring portraits to honour war heroes

The initiative on restoring and digitising portraits of Heroic Mothers and martyrs across HCM City not only helps safeguard valuable historical records but also highlights the creativity and volunteer spirit of young people in applying technology to meaningful community projects.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom