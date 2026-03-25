Vietnam Finance and Investment Newspaper goes digital with fresh modern look

HÀ NỘI — Readers, investors and policymakers have a reason to click: the Finance and Investment Newspaper has unveiled a new interface for its online newspaper (thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn) on March 25, marking a major step in the digital transformation and modernisation of its journalistic activities.

The Finance and Investment Newspaper was officially established under the Minister of Finance's Decision No. 388/QD-BTC dated February 26, 2025, following the merger of three specialised publications: Vietnam Finance Times, Investment Newspaper and Bidding Newspaper. The consolidation aims to implement the Party and State's policy on streamlining the media system while simultaneously improving the effectiveness of information and communication work in the finance sector.

Currently, the Finance and Investment Newspaper publishes five print editions: Vietnam Financial Times on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Investment Newspaper on Tuesday and Thursday; Securities Investment Newspaper on Monday; Vietnam Investment Review on Monday; and Bidding Newspaper from Monday to Friday.

Speaking at the event, Editor-in-Chief of the Finance and Investment Newspaper, Phạm Văn Hoành, affirmed that the newspaper has continuously innovated its content, improved the quality of its information, and maintained its position as one of the leading, reputable economic and financial newspapers in Việt Nam.

“We believe that with this new interface, thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn will become an even more reliable companion for its readers, providing timely, accurate, and objective information, contributing to the transparent and sustainable development of the country's financial economy,” said Hoành.

Alongside its print editions, the newspaper has developed a comprehensive digital platform to provide timely, accurate and in-depth coverage of domestic and international economic and financial issues. This digital presence supports businesses, investors and government agencies in policy-making and strategic planning amid increasing global economic integration.

The thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn serves as the flagship channel for the Finance and Investment Newspaper. It hosts specialised sections covering Investment Newspaper, Bidding Newspaper, Vietnam Investment Review and Securities Investment, offering readers a multi-dimensional perspective on the financial and investment landscape.

Together, these publications create a rich media ecosystem that solidifies the Finance and Investment Newspaper’s reputation as a high-quality source of economic, financial and investment news in Việt Nam.

Looking ahead, the Finance and Investment Newspaper plans to further enhance its digital content ecosystem, applying new technologies to journalistic practices to improve coverage of socio-economic issues and accompany the country’s economic development.

The revamped Vietnam Finance and Investment Newspaper online platform is expected to deliver a more convenient, reliable and engaging experience for readers while continuing to reinforce its position as a leading source of specialised information in finance and economics. — VNS