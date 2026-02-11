HCM City plans motorcycle emissions testing starting next July

HCM CITY — HCM City is preparing to introduce mandatory emissions inspections for two-wheeled vehicles from July 1, 2027, a move aimed at tightening pollution controls as the number of motorcycles on the road continues to surge.

Ngô Hải Đường, head of the Transport Management Division under HCM City’s Department of Construction, said each inspection is expected to take about seven to ten minutes. Vehicle maintenance and repair facilities for cars and motorcycles will be authorised to carry out the checks, provided they meet existing regulatory requirements.

The Department of Construction is finalising a comprehensive scheme to control emissions from transport vehicles across the city and will submit a consolidated report in the coming period.

According to Đường, national emissions standards have already been issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Meanwhile, the Việt Nam Register under the Ministry of Construction is developing software systems and operational procedures to ensure seamless connectivity once the programme is launched. The platform will allow residents to register online, supporting more efficient management of two-wheeled vehicle inspections.

Đường added that HCM City’s Department of Construction has been working closely with the Việt Nam Register and national automobile and motorcycle associations to develop an implementation plan, ensuring synchronised and smooth deployment in 2027.

On January 20, the department sent official notices to the Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, the Việt Nam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, the Việt Nam Automobile, Motorcycle and Bicycle Association and the HCM City Automobile and Engine Equipment Association, calling for the establishment of inspection facilities to meet demand for motorcycle emissions testing.

Preliminary statistics show that following administrative restructuring, more than 11 million motorcycles in HCM City will be subject to mandatory emissions inspections.

To ensure sufficient capacity, the department has urged relevant associations and industry bodies to notify their member units, manufacturers and importers to review and upgrade facilities, dealership networks and service centres so they are ready to participate in the emissions inspections.

Earlier, the department also called on inspection centres in the city to accelerate investment in infrastructure upgrades, strengthen human resources and procure the necessary measurement equipment for motorcycle emissions testing. These centres are also being encouraged to deploy mobile inspection units to serve residents in industrial zones and remote areas. — VNS