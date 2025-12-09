Second suspect held over Hà Nội cafe assault

HÀ NỘI — Police have arrested the second man filmed in a viral clip showing an assault at a cafe in Vĩnh Tuy, Hà Nội, as the investigation intensifies.

Nguyễn Văn Thiên, 27, was detained and prosecuted by the Hà Nội Police Investigation Agency under the Hà Nội City Police Department for disturbing public order.

According to the authorities, on September 17 at the cafe named Góc Quán in the Times City Urban Area of Vĩnh Tuy Ward, 23-year-old Nguyễn Long Vũ assaulted 28-year-old N.M.Đ., an employee of the cafe.

Despite the cafe operating a no-smoking policy, Thiên lit a pipe. Đ. then reminded Thiên, Vũ and their group to stop smoking, prompting Vũ to slap Đ. near the counter before punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground.

WARNING: EXPLICIT BEHAVIOUR AND LANGUAGE - Security camera footage released by the cafe's owner on social media.

Vũ was arrested on September 19 by the Hà Nội Police Investigation Agency for disturbing public order. The investigation was later expanded and uncovered evidence indicating that Thiên ordered Vũ to assault Đ., leading to a decision to detain and prosecute Thiên on December 4.

The Hà Nội City Police Department is consolidating the case files and will handle the suspects in accordance with regulations. — VNS