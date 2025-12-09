Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Second suspect held over Hà Nội cafe assault

December 09, 2025 - 17:38
A second suspect has been arrested over a violent assault at a Hà Nội cafe, after investigators found evidence he ordered the attack on a staff member.
Nguyễn Văn Thiên, 27, was found to have ordered the assault on a staff of 'Góc Quán' cafe in Vĩnh Tuy, Hà Nội after extensive investigation by the police. Photo courtesy of the Hà Nội Police Investigation Agency

HÀ NỘI — Police have arrested the second man filmed in a viral clip showing an assault at a cafe in Vĩnh Tuy, Hà Nội, as the investigation intensifies.

Nguyễn Văn Thiên, 27, was detained and prosecuted by the Hà Nội Police Investigation Agency under the Hà Nội City Police Department for disturbing public order.

According to the authorities, on September 17 at the cafe named Góc Quán in the Times City Urban Area of Vĩnh Tuy Ward, 23-year-old Nguyễn Long Vũ assaulted 28-year-old N.M.Đ., an employee of the cafe.

Nguyễn Văn Thiên (left) at the Hà Nội police headquarters. — VNA/VNS Photo

Despite the cafe operating a no-smoking policy, Thiên lit a pipe. Đ. then reminded Thiên, Vũ and their group to stop smoking, prompting Vũ to slap Đ. near the counter before punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground.

WARNING: EXPLICIT BEHAVIOUR AND LANGUAGE - Security camera footage released by the cafe's owner on social media.

Vũ was arrested on September 19 by the Hà Nội Police Investigation Agency for disturbing public order. The investigation was later expanded and uncovered evidence indicating that Thiên ordered Vũ to assault Đ., leading to a decision to detain and prosecute Thiên on December 4.

The Hà Nội City Police Department is consolidating the case files and will handle the suspects in accordance with regulations. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Vietnamese in Poland donate vegetable garden to Trường Sa troops

Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa–Trường Sa Club in Poland presented a VNĐ250 million (US$9.6 million) vegetable garden project to Brigade 146 under the Naval Region 4 Command during a working visit held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on December 8.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom