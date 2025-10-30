Four dead or missing after exceptionally heavy flooding in Huế

HÀ NỘI — Exceptionally heavy rainfall and widespread flooding from October 25 to 28 have left two people dead, two missing and one injured in the central city of Huế, according to the city’s Civil Defence Steering Committee.

The victims were identified as Ngô Anh Khoa (born 1985, Phú Xuân Ward) and Nguyễn Đăng Khang (born 2020, Thủy Xuân Ward), both of whom drowned. The missing are Nguyễn Thanh Quảng (born 2001, Thanh Thủy Ward) and Nguyễn Hữu Thịnh (born 2008, Kim Trà Ward). Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate them.

As of 8pm on October 29, the Hương River water level had reached 4.93 metres, exceeding the Level 3 flood alert by 1.43 metres, resulting in extensive inundation.

Earlier, continuous downpours caused flooding in 32 of Huế’s 40 communes and wards, with some areas submerged 1–2 metres deep. More than 44,500 houses were inundated by 0.5–2 metres of water. Most urban roads were impassable, traffic was nearly paralysed, and power outages affected over 201,000 households.

Prolonged rainfall also triggered 38 landslides, several occurring along national and provincial highways and in mountainous areas, further hampering rescue and recovery operations. — VNS