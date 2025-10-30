Politics & Law
Home Society

Four dead or missing after exceptionally heavy flooding in Huế

October 30, 2025 - 08:53
Many residential areas located downstream of the Bồ River in Kim Trà Ward remain heavily flooded. VNA/VNS Photo Hải Âu

HÀ NỘI — Exceptionally heavy rainfall and widespread flooding from October 25 to 28 have left two people dead, two missing and one injured in the central city of Huế, according to the city’s Civil Defence Steering Committee.

The victims were identified as Ngô Anh Khoa (born 1985, Phú Xuân Ward) and Nguyễn Đăng Khang (born 2020, Thủy Xuân Ward), both of whom drowned. The missing are Nguyễn Thanh Quảng (born 2001, Thanh Thủy Ward) and Nguyễn Hữu Thịnh (born 2008, Kim Trà Ward). Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate them.

As of 8pm on October 29, the Hương River water level had reached 4.93 metres, exceeding the Level 3 flood alert by 1.43 metres, resulting in extensive inundation.

Earlier, continuous downpours caused flooding in 32 of Huế’s 40 communes and wards, with some areas submerged 1–2 metres deep. More than 44,500 houses were inundated by 0.5–2 metres of water. Most urban roads were impassable, traffic was nearly paralysed, and power outages affected over 201,000 households.

Prolonged rainfall also triggered 38 landslides, several occurring along national and provincial highways and in mountainous areas, further hampering rescue and recovery operations. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam opens doors to attract leading international scholars

Under the draft resolution, those eligible would include foreign professionals with doctoral degrees who come to Việt Nam to manage, teach, conduct research, or engage in academic exchange. For many universities, this is the kind of “game-changer” they have been waiting for.
Society

Vietnamese embassy visits detained fishermen in Malaysia

Embassy representatives met with officials from Sabah’s Prison Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)’s office in Sabah, and the management of the Kota Kinabalu detention facility to obtain detailed information about the case, the conditions of detention, and the ongoing investigation process.
Society

Rescuers support stranded drivers

Cut off by landslides and heavy rain, truck drivers have been stranded on Lò Xo Pass for days with no solution in sight. Yet amid the storm, police officers and volunteer rescue teams are working tirelessly to deliver food, water, and other essential supplies to those trapped.
Society

Party chief extends condolences to flood-hit residents in central region

Many officers, soldiers and citizens have risked their own safety to evacuate people and deliver food, warm clothes and medicine to flooded and isolated areas. Such compassion and solidarity reflect the Vietnamese tradition of sharing rice and clothing” and embody the enduring strength of the Vietnamese spirit.
Society

Central villages continue to suffer from severe floods

The latest report from Đà Nẵng’s Storm and Flood Prevention Centre released at 10am on October 29 states that more than 37 villages and residential areas in lowlands and near river banks are listed in the flood-affected zone. The area is expected to face more difficulties in traffic, logistics and safety for the next several days.
Society

Experts call for national soil strategy to secure Việt Nam’s rice sector

Research and field experience show that relying solely on inorganic fertilisers cannot sustain long-term soil health. Successful models demonstrate that combining organic fertilisers with the recycling of agricultural by-products such as rice straw, the introduction of beneficial microbes and proper irrigation management can restore organic matter, improve soil structure and increase water retention.

