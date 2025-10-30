Đồng Nai promotes branded, sustainable agriculture

ĐỒNG NAI – Đồng Nai Province is strengthening efforts to build brands for its agricultural products to promote domestic sales and exports.

Farmers, co-operatives and companies in the southeast province are focusing on developing brands for key crops such as cashew, pepper, coffee, and fruit, and products certified under the country’s “One Commune - One Product” (OCOP) programme.

Tam An Pharmaceutical Company Limited in Hưng Thịnh Commune, has two medicinal products - Phúc Hưng Long Essential and Phúc Hưng Long Premium - recognised as five-star OCOP products.

Nguyễn Văn Khôn, its director, said: “The company focuses on improving quality, refining value and developing product brands suitable for the growing needs of the market.”

The company’s medicinal products have been distributed across many provinces and cities nationwide, as well as exported to markets such as China and the Czech Republic.

The province is developing agriculture toward establishing concentrated farming areas and sustainability, focusing on major industrial crops such as rubber, cashew, coffee and pepper, along with five key fruit varieties – mango, durian, banana, grapefruit and jackfruit.

It has more than 180,000ha of cashew, the largest cashew area in the country, and ranks among the country’s top provinces and cities in attracting cashew-processing and exporting enterprises.

Its cashews are exported to many countries thanks to modern processing and strict compliance with international standards.

Under the OCOP programme, cashew is the province’s main product, with many enterprises achieving national five-star OCOP certification.

The Hoàng Anh Co-operative in Bình Phước Ward is considered a model in building a cashew brand.

Since its establishment in 2018, the co-operative has developed several cashew products such as nut cakes, wine, fermented cashew fruit juice, dried nut.

Its cashew nut cake has achieved a four-star OCOP rating.

Phạm Văn Hiệu, chairman of the co-operative, said: “Besides State support, enterprises and co-operatives must proactively create their own core values through brand building based on product quality.”

Nguyễn Thị Hoàng, deputy chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, said: “Cashew will remain the province’s key product in the coming period. Đồng Nai will continue to develop this sector and maintain its position as the nation’s cashew capital, ranking among the top in cashew exports.”

In pepper production, the province has gradually established its own brand in domestic and international markets.

It has established clean pepper growing areas under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards.

The province has regularly provided consultation and guidance on brand and label building for OCOP and VietGAP- or GlobalGAP-certified products, while supporting promotion, introduction and consumption of agricultural goods.

So far, the province has 496 OCOP products, with cashew accounting for the largest proportion.

It is vigorously promoting trade activities and OCOP product branding, while supporting enterprises and co-operatives to join e-commerce platforms, strengthen business connections and expand domestic and international markets.

It has implemented several effective support programmes, such as the livestream event promoting Tân Triều grapefruit in July 2025, which helped local farmers advertise their speciality.

The provincial Farmers Association held a seminar on linking stakeholders in the production and promotion of agricultural products in September 2025.

Many accommodation facilities, tourist sites, restaurants and service outlets in the province have become effective channels for promoting and consuming local agricultural products.

Lâm Phú Quý, deputy general director of Đồng Nai Hotel in Biên Hòa Ward, said: “The hotel seeks to connect and select the province’s outstanding OCOP products to showcase and supply them at our hotel.”

The province is promoting production linkages, applying science and technology in preservation, processing and traceability to enhance competitiveness and export value.

Collaboration among co-operatives, enterprises and management agencies is creating new momentum for the province’s agricultural sector.

Co-operatives are actively participating in the “four-party” linkage model (farmers, enterprises, scientists and the State), forming concentrated farming areas tied to deep processing, brand building and export market expansion.

Nguyễn Hữu Nguyên, chairman of the provincial Farmers’ Association, said: “Co-operation among companies and co-operatives, and among OCOP producers and companies, helps expand consumption markets, increase competitiveness and promote sustainable development for local agricultural products.” – VNS