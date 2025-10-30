Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Đồng Nai promotes branded, sustainable agriculture

October 30, 2025 - 07:45
Đồng Nai Province is strengthening efforts to build brands for its agricultural products to promote domestic sales and exports.
Green skin and pink flesh grapefruit of the Minh Thắng Fruit Tree Co-operative in Đồng Nai Province’s Nha Bích Commune has been recognised as a three-star product under the country’s “One Commune – One Product” programme. – VNA/VNS Photo Nhật Bình

ĐỒNG NAI – Đồng Nai Province is strengthening efforts to build brands for its agricultural products to promote domestic sales and exports.

Farmers, co-operatives and companies in the southeast province are focusing on developing brands for key crops such as cashew, pepper, coffee, and fruit, and products certified under the country’s “One Commune - One Product” (OCOP) programme.

Tam An Pharmaceutical Company Limited in Hưng Thịnh Commune, has two medicinal products - Phúc Hưng Long Essential and Phúc Hưng Long Premium - recognised as five-star OCOP products.

Nguyễn Văn Khôn, its director, said: “The company focuses on improving quality, refining value and developing product brands suitable for the growing needs of the market.”

The company’s medicinal products have been distributed across many provinces and cities nationwide, as well as exported to markets such as China and the Czech Republic.

The province is developing agriculture toward establishing concentrated farming areas and sustainability, focusing on major industrial crops such as rubber, cashew, coffee and pepper, along with five key fruit varieties – mango, durian, banana, grapefruit and jackfruit.

It has more than 180,000ha of cashew, the largest cashew area in the country, and ranks among the country’s top provinces and cities in attracting cashew-processing and exporting enterprises.

Its cashews are exported to many countries thanks to modern processing and strict compliance with international standards.

Under the OCOP programme, cashew is the province’s main product, with many enterprises achieving national five-star OCOP certification.

The Hoàng Anh Co-operative in Bình Phước Ward is considered a model in building a cashew brand.

Since its establishment in 2018, the co-operative has developed several cashew products such as nut cakes, wine, fermented cashew fruit juice, dried nut.

Its cashew nut cake has achieved a four-star OCOP rating.

Phạm Văn Hiệu, chairman of the co-operative, said: “Besides State support, enterprises and co-operatives must proactively create their own core values through brand building based on product quality.”

Nguyễn Thị Hoàng, deputy chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, said: “Cashew will remain the province’s key product in the coming period. Đồng Nai will continue to develop this sector and maintain its position as the nation’s cashew capital, ranking among the top in cashew exports.”

In pepper production, the province has gradually established its own brand in domestic and international markets.

It has established clean pepper growing areas under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards.

The province has regularly provided consultation and guidance on brand and label building for OCOP and VietGAP- or GlobalGAP-certified products, while supporting promotion, introduction and consumption of agricultural goods.

So far, the province has 496 OCOP products, with cashew accounting for the largest proportion.

It is vigorously promoting trade activities and OCOP product branding, while supporting enterprises and co-operatives to join e-commerce platforms, strengthen business connections and expand domestic and international markets.

It has implemented several effective support programmes, such as the livestream event promoting Tân Triều grapefruit in July 2025, which helped local farmers advertise their speciality.

The provincial Farmers Association held a seminar on linking stakeholders in the production and promotion of agricultural products in September 2025.

Many accommodation facilities, tourist sites, restaurants and service outlets in the province have become effective channels for promoting and consuming local agricultural products.

Lâm Phú Quý, deputy general director of Đồng Nai Hotel in Biên Hòa Ward, said: “The hotel seeks to connect and select the province’s outstanding OCOP products to showcase and supply them at our hotel.”

The province is promoting production linkages, applying science and technology in preservation, processing and traceability to enhance competitiveness and export value.

Collaboration among co-operatives, enterprises and management agencies is creating new momentum for the province’s agricultural sector.

Co-operatives are actively participating in the “four-party” linkage model (farmers, enterprises, scientists and the State), forming concentrated farming areas tied to deep processing, brand building and export market expansion.

Nguyễn Hữu Nguyên, chairman of the provincial Farmers’ Association, said: “Co-operation among companies and co-operatives, and among OCOP producers and companies, helps expand consumption markets, increase competitiveness and promote sustainable development for local agricultural products.” – VNS

Đồng Nai sustainable agriculture brand

see also

More on this story

Society

Vietnamese embassy visits detained fishermen in Malaysia

Embassy representatives met with officials from Sabah’s Prison Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)’s office in Sabah, and the management of the Kota Kinabalu detention facility to obtain detailed information about the case, the conditions of detention, and the ongoing investigation process.
Society

Rescuers support stranded drivers

Cut off by landslides and heavy rain, truck drivers have been stranded on Lò Xo Pass for days with no solution in sight. Yet amid the storm, police officers and volunteer rescue teams are working tirelessly to deliver food, water, and other essential supplies to those trapped.
Society

Party chief extends condolences to flood-hit residents in central region

Many officers, soldiers and citizens have risked their own safety to evacuate people and deliver food, warm clothes and medicine to flooded and isolated areas. Such compassion and solidarity reflect the Vietnamese tradition of sharing rice and clothing” and embody the enduring strength of the Vietnamese spirit.
Society

Central villages continue to suffer from severe floods

The latest report from Đà Nẵng’s Storm and Flood Prevention Centre released at 10am on October 29 states that more than 37 villages and residential areas in lowlands and near river banks are listed in the flood-affected zone. The area is expected to face more difficulties in traffic, logistics and safety for the next several days.
Society

Experts call for national soil strategy to secure Việt Nam’s rice sector

Research and field experience show that relying solely on inorganic fertilisers cannot sustain long-term soil health. Successful models demonstrate that combining organic fertilisers with the recycling of agricultural by-products such as rice straw, the introduction of beneficial microbes and proper irrigation management can restore organic matter, improve soil structure and increase water retention.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom