Classes help silver-hair 'students' catch up with technology

HCM CITY – In a country rapidly embracing digital transformation, elderly people are among the most at risk of being left behind. Fear of technology, feelings of inferiority and the threat of online fraud remain major barriers for many.

To help bridge this divide, special classes in HCM City are giving senior citizens the confidence to master smartphones, use digital tools and safely navigate the modern online world.

Silver-hair 'students' and gen Z 'teachers'

In a small classroom, silver-haired students peer closely at their phone screens while their youthful teachers patiently guide them, hand in hand, through each step. From initial hesitation, many soon learn to make video calls, search for information using AI and, most importantly, rediscover joy in learning and connecting in the digital age.

The lessons are part of the Digital Silver-hair Citizens project, founded by Phan Bảo Thy to help the elderly integrate confidently into digital life. Since April, the project has organised more than 30 classes, taught by 15 paid instructors and supported by 160 volunteers.

Each class, with just 10 to 15 students, is carefully designed to suit the psychology and learning pace of older adults, Thy said. The idea came from her personal experience.

She realised that while national efforts to promote digital literacy often focus on children and workers, a part of the elderly are ignored. Her concern deepened when helping her own parents.

"I also supported my parents a lot. When they registered for public service applications or registered for temporary residence, I saw that this was a huge need," she said.

Thy said popularising digital skills for the elderly cannot rely solely on the State.

“As a young person and a companion of the elderly, I created this project to be able to accompany the elderly more thoroughly, longer and further," she said.

For many seniors, the classes are a relief. Asking children or grandchildren for help can be uncomfortable.

“I could ask my children to help. But they are busy. So I was very happy when I heard about the classes. I decided to register,” said 65-year-old Quý from Chợ Lớn Ward in HCM City.

Lê Hồng Triết, 60, the youngest learner, said: “The young teachers were very enthusiastic and attentive in their instruction. I am 60 years old, but in the class there are 85-year-olds still attending. Everyone was excited, I found the class really interesting and lively.”

"They came to guide me in every detail, holding my hand and showing me where to press, how to open, how to practise from the first day until I was proficient and could do it myself."

Lessons go beyond basic smartphone use. Students explore topics from AI and digital security to photography, cashless payments and online shopping.

Access to technology has opened a new horizon for these silver-haired citizens, helping them stay connected, entertained and less isolated.

Trần Thị Thủy, 63, from Bảy Hiền Ward, said that thanks to the classes, she can now use Zalo to call, text and send photos to her grandchildren and friends.

She has even learned to use AI tools.

“When I want to buy a bottle of medicine with labels in English, I just need to take a photo, AI will translate it into Vietnamese and tell me the uses and effects of the medicine. It is so convenient. Or I can use ChatGPT to find information on any issue I want,” she said.

“The elderly like me should learn not to be left behind.”

“Digital vaccine” against online scams

“Before participating in the project’s classes, I only made and received calls from people on my contact list. I never answered unknown numbers because I was afraid of being scammed,” Triết said.

According to Thy, this is a common concern among the elderly.

“In addition to difficulties with memory or using the phone keyboard, older people also face major psychological barriers such as fear of being cheated and fear of not being able to keep up with technology, so many choose to stay away,” Thy said.

In fact, that fear is not baseless, as online scams have become increasingly common.

“We have encountered many cases where older people were tricked into downloading suspicious applications or clicking on strange links that exposed their personal information. Some lost their savings after just one click. Therefore, teaching online safety skills is extremely urgent,” Thy said.

As a result, the classes have trained learners in information security.

“We call it a ‘digital vaccine’ with three simple rules: slow down, check carefully and make no money transfers. We always remind the older learners that being calmer is less risky,” she said.

Triết said he was almost scammed by phone calls, but after attending the course, he learnt about these scams and became more vigilant.

The most valuable thing the classes offer is not only knowledge but also a change in the mindset of the elderly.

“With knowledge, I am more proactive, feel more secure and safe,” Triết said. VNS