SABECO joins the Vietnam Fatherland Front in helping rebuild after severe storms

HCM CITY — Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) on Thursday announced a VNĐ3 billion (US$114,000) contribution, in collaboration with the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), to support recovery for communities severely affected by recent storms and floods.

As a company that grows hand in hand with Việt Nam, SABECO continues to demonstrate social responsibility through concrete actions that enhance the well-being and sustainable development of Vietnamese communities.

Accordingly, SABECO has adjusted its 'Legacy Night' event series, cancelling the event in Khánh Hòa and downscaling activities in Hà Nội to dedicate all resources to storm-affected regions. Through VFF’s Post-Storm Recovery Fund, SABECO’s contributions will provide relief to families in need, helping rebuild homes and essential public infrastructure, restoring stability and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the 'Legacy on the Move' initiative will continue to the planned provinces, including Khánh Hòa, Bình Định, Nghệ An and Hà Nội, maintaining engagement with locals while integrating empathy-driven initiatives to support disaster recovery. In Nghệ An, one of the hardest-hit provinces, SABECO’s representatives will join VFF on the ground to provide aid and encouragement to local communities.

General Director of SABECO Lester Tan said: “At SABECO, our 150-year journey has been shaped by the strength, unity and enduring spirit of the Vietnamese people. As the nation comes together to recover from the recent floods, our hearts go out to all those affected.

"SABECO stands with local authorities, frontline forces, volunteers and communities – those who are working tirelessly to rebuild homes and restore hope. While the natural disasters have posed challenges to our business, we remain steadfast in taking meaningful and timely action. This is how we honour the Vietnamese spirit – one that rises with resilience, rebuilds with courage and thrives together toward a brighter, stronger future.”

Vũ Văn Tiến, member of the Presidium and head of Communications Department of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, said: “We appreciate SABECO’s meaningful gesture in joining hands with VFF to assist communities recovering from the recent storms. This practical action reflects the spirit of unity, compassion and social responsibility, contributing to the continued promotion of Việt Nam’s great national solidarity. VFF will work closely with SABECO to ensure timely and effective delivery of support to affected localities.”

The recovery and rebuilding efforts from SABECO will be rolled out promptly, providing practical assistance and moral encouragement to affected residents, especially in the most heavily impacted areas. In parallel, SABECO is coordinating with relevant organisations to provide timely care and assistance to its employees and their families living and working in affected localities.

Through these collective actions, SABECO aims to uphold not only its brewing heritage but also the enduring Vietnamese spirit of thriving together, embodied in its '150 Years of Living Legacy' campaign. Beyond long-term initiatives to improve local communities’ quality of life, the company consistently supports them during natural disasters and pandemics, reflecting SABECO’s long-standing commitment to thriving as one with the Vietnamese people and contributing to a sustainable future for Việt Nam. — VNS