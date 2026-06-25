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Home Politics & Law

Politburo approves in principle establishment of centrally-governed Bắc Ninh City

June 25, 2026 - 08:46
The conclusion of the Politburo emphasises the goal of developing Bắc Ninh into a model green, smart, modern, civilised and prosperous city that preserves the distinctive cultural identity of the Kinh Bắc region.
A corner of Bắc Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed Conclusion No. 52-KL/TW, approving in principle the establishment of Bắc Ninh City as a centrally governed municipality based on the current administrative boundaries of the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

The conclusion emphasises the goal of developing Bắc Ninh into a model green, smart, modern, civilised and prosperous city that preserves the distinctive cultural identity of the Kinh Bắc region.

Economic development is to be closely aligned with environmental protection, while science, technology and innovation are identified as the primary drivers of growth.

The city is expected to develop a modern, high-tech industrial base and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

Plans include building a national and regional centre for the electronics industry, with a particular focus on semiconductors, integrated circuit manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

The conclusion also calls for the synchronised development of road, waterway, railway and aviation infrastructure, alongside smart urban systems.

These are intended to strengthen connectivity between major urban centres and logistics networks while ensuring balanced and harmonious development across all parts of the city.

In governance, Bắc Ninh City is expected to build a streamlined, professional, modern and accountable urban administration that operates efficiently and effectively while fostering development.

The city must also maintain strong national defence and security, social order and public safety.

The Politburo further stressed the need for comprehensive development in cultural and social sectors, with the ultimate aim of improving living standards and ensuring residents benefit directly from the city's economic progress.

The Politburo assigned the Bắc Ninh Province’s Party Committee to work with the Party committees of the National Assembly and the Government as well as relevant agencies, to incorporate feedback and finalise the proposal before submitting it to the Party Central Committee for consideration.

Local authorities have also been instructed to urgently complete outstanding requirements, including documentation for recognition of Bắc Ninh as a Class I urban area, and submit the dossier to central authorities in accordance with regulations, ensuring it can be considered at the upcoming Party Central Committee meetings if all conditions are met.

Việt Nam currently has seven centrally governed municipalities of Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đồng Nai, HCM City and Cần Thơ.

Earlier, in April 2026, the Politburo also approved in principle the establishment of Quảng Ninh City based on the existing administrative boundaries of Quảng Ninh Province. — VNS

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