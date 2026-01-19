Delegates arrive at National Convention Centre for preparatory session of the 14th Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — On the morning of January 19, delegates attending the 14th National Party Congress began their working day with solemn commemorative activities in Hà Nội.

After visiting the Mausoleum to pay homage to President Hồ Chí Minh and offering incense at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs, the delegates proceeded to the National Convention Centre for the Congress’s preparatory session.

The session marks the formal start of the Congress’s working agenda, bringing together representatives from across the country to review organisational matters and finalise procedures ahead of the official opening. VNS