Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Delegates arrive at National Convention Centre for preparatory session of the 14th Party Congress

January 19, 2026 - 08:11
On the morning of January 19, after paying tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and offering incense at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs, delegates to the 14th National Party Congress travelled to the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội for the preparatory session.

HÀ NỘI — On the morning of January 19, delegates attending the 14th National Party Congress began their working day with solemn commemorative activities in Hà Nội.

After visiting the Mausoleum to pay homage to President Hồ Chí Minh and offering incense at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs, the delegates proceeded to the National Convention Centre for the Congress’s preparatory session.

The session marks the formal start of the Congress’s working agenda, bringing together representatives from across the country to review organisational matters and finalise procedures ahead of the official opening. VNS

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm arrives at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photos
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.
Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Delegates to 14th National Party Congress pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

The delegation included Politburo members Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài.
Politics & Law

Party and State leaders lay wreaths at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum

Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders, along with other delegates to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), paid floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on the morning of January 19, ahead of the opening of the Congress’s preparatory session.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam accepts invitation to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

General Secretary Tô Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent position of supporting and standing ready to contribute to joint efforts by the international community to resolve conflicts and disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, while respecting the fundamental rights of the parties concerned.
Politics & Law

High Seas Treaty opens up unprecedented opportunities for Việt Nam: Deputy FM

The High Seas Treaty's adoption and entry into force reflect the international community's collective resolve to bolster ocean management and protection, while reaffirming the vital role of multilateralism in promoting cooperation to address global issues in accordance with international law. It strengthens the rules-based order for the oceans, firmly rooted in the 1982 UNCLOS.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom