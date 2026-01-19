First working day of the 14th National Party Congress starts

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) will take place at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, scheduled from Monday to Sunday, bringing together 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

From early Monday morning, a solemn and vibrant atmosphere filled both inside and outside the centre in the capital.

The sense of occasion was mirrored across the country, as celebratory and upbeat sentiments spread nationwide in anticipation of the Party’s most important political event.

Party officials, members of the public, armed forces personnel and overseas Vietnamese communities have expressed confidence and high expectations for the congress, underscoring its significance for the nation’s political life.

Held under the motto “Unity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development,” the congress is expected to set out major directions for Việt Nam’s development in the coming period.

Prior to the opening of the first working session, Party and State leaders, representatives of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and Congress delegates laid wreaths and paid tribute at the Mausoleum of President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as offered incense at the Monument to Fallen Heroes in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

Speaking at an international press briefing on the Congress on January 14, Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee Office, said the congress would observe a minute’s silence in memory of former Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other members of the 13th Party Central Committee who passed away during the previous term.

The gesture reflects deep gratitude for their contributions to Party building and national development.

The Congress will also welcome former members of the Politburo, former Secretariat members and former Central Committee members, along with Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and representatives of intellectuals, artists, religious dignitaries and outstanding young people from across the country.

The theme of the Congress is “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country's development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence; advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism.”

During the Congress, delegates will discuss and adopt a series of key documents, including the Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee; a report reviewing 40 years of socialist-oriented Đổi mới (Renewal) in theory and practice; a report summarising 15 years of implementing the Party Charter (2011–25) with proposals for amendments; and a report reviewing the leadership and direction of the 13th Party Central Committee.

According to organisers, preparations for the Congress have now been completed with a strong spirit of reform and innovation.

Notably, the Party has carried out a major overhaul of its documentation process by integrating the Political Report, the socio-economic report and the Party-building report into a single, unified political report.

For the first time, the Congress documents are accompanied by a concrete action programme clearly outlining projects, timelines and responsibilities, ensuring that resolutions can be implemented immediately after the congress.

Draft documents were widely circulated for public consultation, attracting nearly 14 million contributions, demonstrating a high level of consensus between Party directives and public opinion.

Preparations for personnel of the 14th Party Central Committee have been conducted in strict accordance with Party regulations, democratic centralism and legal provisions.

The process has been described as comprehensive, transparent and methodical, balancing standards and structure, continuity and renewal, professional training and practical capacity, as well as experience and long-term development potential.

Logistical arrangements have been carefully organised, while security and safety measures have been implemented thoroughly and decisively.

Information and communications work has been rolled out early and systematically, helping to strengthen confidence among Party members and the public, promote unity within the Party and foster broad social consensus.

At the launch of the Congress press centre on January 14, organisers reported that 597 journalists and technicians from 113 domestic media outlets had registered to cover the event, up from 498 at the 13th Congress.

In addition, 79 foreign journalists and media assistants from 43 international news organisations, overseas Vietnamese media and political parties have registered, compared with 66 international reporters at the previous congress. — VNS