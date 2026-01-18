14th National Party Congress – significant moment for Vietnamese people, international friends

TEL AVIV — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is a significant moment not only for the Vietnamese people, but also for Việt Nam’s friends around the world, said Chairman of the Israel-Việt Nam Friendship Association and former Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Việt Nam Eyal Buvilski.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Tel Aviv, Buvilski said the congress represents both a reflection on past achievements, and a clear forward-looking vision defining national goals and priorities for the years ahead.

As Chairman of the Israel-Việt Nam Friendship Association, Buvilski emphasised that Vietnam’s political stability and long-term strategic outlook form a strong foundation for trust and for strengthening bilateral relations.

“In a world marked by uncertainty and rapid change, Việt Nam projects continuity, responsibility, and the ability to plan ahead, qualities that are highly valued in Israel by the public, the business community, and academic and professional circles,” he said.

According to Buvilski, the vision emphasised at the congress, economic and social development, improved quality of life, and investment in younger generations, creates a natural basis for deeper cooperation between Israel and Việt Nam.

When there is stability and a clear direction, partnerships can be built not only on short-term interests, but also on long-term commitment and mutual trust, he noted.

The focus of the 14th National Congress on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation reflects an agenda that speaks a common language for Việt Nam and Israel, and opens wide opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. These are precisely the fields in which meaningful partnerships can contribute to long-term economic and social development.

Regarding potential to boost Việt Nam-Israel cooperation, Buvilski said Israel brings experience not only in advanced technologies, but also in building an innovation-friendly environment, linking government, academia, and industry, encouraging entrepreneurship, and transforming national challenges into practical technological solutions. This experience can complement Việt Nam’s vision of developing a modern, knowledge-based economy.

He added that in recent years, conditions for direct engagement between our societies and innovation ecosystems have improved significantly. The visa-exemption agreement and the launch of direct flights make it easier for professionals, entrepreneurs, and researchers to meet, exchange ideas, and work together, strengthening the human connections that underpin long-term cooperation.

In this context, he said they are very pleased to learn about the opening of FPT Israel - a subsidiary of Việt Nam's FPT Group. This step carries both symbolic and practical importance, reflecting a genuine interest in deepening technological and innovation-driven cooperation and strengthening direct links between professional communities in both countries.

“The real value lies in long-term partnerships based on trust and mutual learning, not only in technology transfer, but also in joint development and investment in human capital. This is how the spirit of the 14th Congress can be translated into tangible cooperation that strengthens both innovation and friendship between our peoples,” Buvilski said.

Speaking about the role of people-to-people exchanges in bilateral relations, Buvilski affirmed that the strongest and most resilient relationships between countries are built first and foremost through people. People-to-people exchanges among students, researchers, business leaders, educators, and cultural figures, create genuine understanding, trust, and lasting connections.

“For me, this relationship is also personal,” he said, adding that he previously lived in Hà Nội with his family and served as a diplomat in Việt Nam, experiencing firsthand Vietnamese society, culture, and the strong emphasis placed on education, hard work, and long-term vision.

“One quality I particularly admire in Việt Nam is the ability of its leadership to set clear multi-year goals, and more importantly, to implement them consistently in practice,” he said.

He added that in recent years, Israel and Việt Nam have seen growing human connections. More Israelis are engaging with Việt Nam through tourism, studies, business, and culture, while more Vietnamese are coming to Israel for professional, academic, and research cooperation. These interactions deepen mutual understanding and bring the relationship closer to everyday life.

On the occasion of the 14th National Party Congress, Buvilski would like to convey a sincere message to the Vietnamese people that in Israel, Vietnam is seen not only as a partner, but as a true friend.

“Our two peoples share many common traits, entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to education, national resilience, and the ability to overcome challenges. We encourage people from all fields to visit one another, explore opportunities for cooperation, and deepen mutual understanding, and the Israel-Vietnam Friendship Association will be pleased to support Vietnamese visitors who wish to strengthen their ties with Israel,” he said. — VNA/VNS