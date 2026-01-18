Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Soldiers of the heroic DK1 Battalion look toward the 14th National Party Congress

January 18, 2026 - 21:32
On the southern continental shelf, where the waves and winds never cease, soldiers of the DK1 Battalion stand firm on their offshore platforms, safeguarding national sovereignty while placing their trust and hopes in the 14th National Party Congress.

HÀ NỘI — Far out on Việt Nam’s southern continental shelf, the DK1 platforms rise above the sea like steadfast markers of national sovereignty. Here, hundreds of nautical miles from the mainland, officers and soldiers of the DK1 Battalion under Navy Region 2 maintain round-the-clock vigilance.

In this place where storms form and winds blow fiercely throughout the year, they remain firmly at their posts, day and night, holding the line with unwavering resolve. Their enduring presence not only protects the country’s maritime sovereignty but also reflects the strong political will and steadfast faith that the DK1 force carries with them.

As the 14th National Party Congress draws near, the soldiers stationed on the DK1 platforms direct their full trust, expectations and dedication toward this significant national event. Though separated from the mainland by vast seas, their hearts remain close to the nation, united in the belief that the Congress will chart a path for a stronger, more prosperous and peaceful Việt Nam. VNS

DK1/19 offshore platform. VNA/VNS Photos
Captain Lê Quang Trung, professional serviceman and gun squad leader of the DK1/14 platform, conducts a patrol.
Training directives being conveyed on the DK1/8 platform.
Officers and soldiers exchange professional skills on the DK1/17 platform.
Sergeant Nguyễn Phạm Nhất Khương of the DK1/10 platform discusses the proud history of the Party and the unit with his comrades.
Training directives being conveyed on the DK1/8 platform.
Party cell meeting on the DK1/16 platform.
Flag-raising ceremony at the DK1/21 platform.
DK1/19 offshore platform. 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam accepts invitation to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

General Secretary Tô Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent position of supporting and standing ready to contribute to joint efforts by the international community to resolve conflicts and disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, while respecting the fundamental rights of the parties concerned.
Politics & Law

High Seas Treaty opens up unprecedented opportunities for Việt Nam: Deputy FM

The High Seas Treaty's adoption and entry into force reflect the international community's collective resolve to bolster ocean management and protection, while reaffirming the vital role of multilateralism in promoting cooperation to address global issues in accordance with international law. It strengthens the rules-based order for the oceans, firmly rooted in the 1982 UNCLOS.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom