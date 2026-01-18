Soldiers of the heroic DK1 Battalion look toward the 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Far out on Việt Nam’s southern continental shelf, the DK1 platforms rise above the sea like steadfast markers of national sovereignty. Here, hundreds of nautical miles from the mainland, officers and soldiers of the DK1 Battalion under Navy Region 2 maintain round-the-clock vigilance.

In this place where storms form and winds blow fiercely throughout the year, they remain firmly at their posts, day and night, holding the line with unwavering resolve. Their enduring presence not only protects the country’s maritime sovereignty but also reflects the strong political will and steadfast faith that the DK1 force carries with them.

As the 14th National Party Congress draws near, the soldiers stationed on the DK1 platforms direct their full trust, expectations and dedication toward this significant national event. Though separated from the mainland by vast seas, their hearts remain close to the nation, united in the belief that the Congress will chart a path for a stronger, more prosperous and peaceful Việt Nam. VNS