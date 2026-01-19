Delegates to 14th National Party Congress pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders, along with other delegates to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), paid floral tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Mội on Monday morning, ahead of the opening of the Congress’s preparatory session.

The delegation included Politburo members: Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài.

They expressed profound respect and remembrance for the immense contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh, a genius leader, and hero of national liberation, who founded and nurtured the CPV - the vanguard of the working class, the working people, and the Vietnamese nation.

The delegation then laid a wreath and offered incense at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street.

With the motto "Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Breakthrough - Development," the 14th National Party Congress is taking place at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội from Monday to Sunday, with the participation of 1,586 delegates representing over 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

The Congress will be honoured to welcome former members of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Party Central Committee; Vietnamese Heroic Mothers; representatives of intellectuals, artists, religious dignitaries, and outstanding youngpeople from all over the country.

The theme of the Congress is “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country's development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence; advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism.”

The Congress will discuss and approve important documents including the Draft Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee; the Draft Report reviewing a number of theoretical and practical issues of the socialist-oriented Đổi mới (Renewal) process over the past 40 years in Việt Nam; and the Draft Report reviewing 15 years of implementation of the Party Statutes (2011-25), and proposals and orientations for amendments and supplements to the Party Statutes; and the Report reviewing the leadership and guidance of the 13th Party Central Committee. — VNA/VNS