Hà Nội issues traffic diversion plan for 14th National Party Congress
January 18, 2026 - 22:17
To ensure security, order and traffic safety during the 14th National Party Congress from January 19 to 25, 2026, at the National Convention Centre, Hà Nội Police have issued a traffic diversion plan covering several key routes across the city.
As Chairman of the Israel-Việt Nam Friendship Association, Chairman of the Israel-Việt Nam Friendship Association and former Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Việt Nam Eyal Buvilski emphasised that Vietnam’s political stability and long-term strategic outlook form a strong foundation for trust and for strengthening bilateral relations.
On the southern continental shelf, where the waves and winds never cease, soldiers of the DK1 Battalion stand firm on their offshore platforms, safeguarding national sovereignty while placing their trust and hopes in the 14th National Party Congress.
General Secretary Tô Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent position of supporting and standing ready to contribute to joint efforts by the international community to resolve conflicts and disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, while respecting the fundamental rights of the parties concerned.
The High Seas Treaty's adoption and entry into force reflect the international community's collective resolve to bolster ocean management and protection, while reaffirming the vital role of multilateralism in promoting cooperation to address global issues in accordance with international law. It strengthens the rules-based order for the oceans, firmly rooted in the 1982 UNCLOS.
Technology diplomacy has been strengthened, creating breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation and the building of an independent and self-reliant economy closely linked with deep, substantive and effective international integration.
Ensuring medical security, disease prevention and control, food safety, environmental hygiene, and readiness to handle all medical contingencies is among the key tasks directly contributing to the success of the congress.