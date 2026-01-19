Party and State leaders lay wreaths at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum

HÀ NỘI — Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders, along with other delegates to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), paid floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Monday morning, ahead of the opening of the Congress’s preparatory session.

They also gathered at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs in Hà Nội to offer wreaths and pay their respects.

The solemn ceremony reflected the deep gratitude of the Party, the State and the people for the generations of heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and reunification. Delegates observed a moment of remembrance, honouring their enduring contributions to the nation.

The tribute marked an important start to the Congress, underscoring the Party’s long-held respect for those who laid the foundations of the nation and reaffirming the commitment to building a strong, prosperous and peaceful Việt Nam in the new era. — VNS