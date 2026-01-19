Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party and State leaders lay wreaths at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum

January 19, 2026 - 07:50
Delegates attending the 14th Party Congress pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on January 19 morning. — VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders, along with other delegates to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), paid floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Monday morning, ahead of the opening of the Congress’s preparatory session.

They also gathered at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs in Hà Nội to offer wreaths and pay their respects.

Delegates attending the 14th Party Congress pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. 

The solemn ceremony reflected the deep gratitude of the Party, the State and the people for the generations of heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and reunification. Delegates observed a moment of remembrance, honouring their enduring contributions to the nation.

The tribute marked an important start to the Congress, underscoring the Party’s long-held respect for those who laid the foundations of the nation and reaffirming the commitment to building a strong, prosperous and peaceful Việt Nam in the new era. — VNS

Delegates attending the 14th Party Congress pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. 
Delegates attending the 14th Party Congress pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. 
Delegates attending the 14th Party Congress pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. 
A delegation of Party and State leaders, led by General Secretary Tô Lâm, laid wreaths at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street (Ba Đình, Hà Nội).

Politics & Law

Việt Nam accepts invitation to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

General Secretary Tô Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent position of supporting and standing ready to contribute to joint efforts by the international community to resolve conflicts and disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, while respecting the fundamental rights of the parties concerned.
Politics & Law

High Seas Treaty opens up unprecedented opportunities for Việt Nam: Deputy FM

The High Seas Treaty's adoption and entry into force reflect the international community's collective resolve to bolster ocean management and protection, while reaffirming the vital role of multilateralism in promoting cooperation to address global issues in accordance with international law. It strengthens the rules-based order for the oceans, firmly rooted in the 1982 UNCLOS.

