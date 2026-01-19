Key highlights of 14th National Party Congress

With the theme “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country’s development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence, advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism”, the 14th NPC affirms its pivotal role as a landmark event of historic significance for Việt Nam’s development.
On the morning of January 19, after paying tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and offering incense at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs, delegates to the 14th National Party Congress travelled to the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội for the preparatory session.
Party officials, members of the public, armed forces personnel and overseas Vietnamese communities have expressed confidence and high expectations for the congress, underscoring its significance for the nation’s political life.
The delegation included Politburo members Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài.
Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders, along with other delegates to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), paid floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on the morning of January 19, ahead of the opening of the Congress’s preparatory session.
To ensure security, order and traffic safety during the 14th National Party Congress from January 19 to 25, 2026, at the National Convention Centre, Hà Nội Police have issued a traffic diversion plan covering several key routes across the city.
As Chairman of the Israel-Việt Nam Friendship Association, Chairman of the Israel-Việt Nam Friendship Association and former Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Việt Nam Eyal Buvilski emphasised that Vietnam’s political stability and long-term strategic outlook form a strong foundation for trust and for strengthening bilateral relations.
On the southern continental shelf, where the waves and winds never cease, soldiers of the DK1 Battalion stand firm on their offshore platforms, safeguarding national sovereignty while placing their trust and hopes in the 14th National Party Congress.
General Secretary Tô Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent position of supporting and standing ready to contribute to joint efforts by the international community to resolve conflicts and disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, while respecting the fundamental rights of the parties concerned.