Key highlights of 14th National Party Congress

Your browser does not support the audio element.

With the theme “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country’s development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence, advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism”, the 14th NPC affirms its pivotal role as a landmark event of historic significance for Việt Nam’s development.