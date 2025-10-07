Việt Nam, Philippines maritime law enforcement forces enhance ties

ĐÀ NẴNG — Coast Guard Vessel 8002 of Flotilla 21 under the Coast Guard Region 2 Command made a working visit to the Philippine Coast Guard in early October, part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Việt Nam–Philippines Strategic Partnership (2015–2025) and ahead of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1976–2026).

Colonel Lê Huy, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 2, said this is the second time the Việt Nam Coast Guard has dispatched Vessel 8002 to visit and work with the Philippine Coast Guard.

The trip aimed at strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between the two maritime law enforcement forces while serving as vivid evidence of the open, proactive, and active defence diplomacy policy of the Vietnamese Party and State.

At the same time, it reaffirmed the Việt Nam Coast Guard's determination and capability for international integration, thus contributing to the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and the Philippines for common peace, security, and prosperity in the region, stated Huy.

While in the Philippines, the Vietnamese delegation paid courtesy calls on local leaders, jointly organised the second bilateral meeting between the two coast guard forces, took part in sports and cultural exchanges, and conducted joint at-sea training exercises, among others.

At the events, Major General Trần Quang Tuấn, Commander of Coast Guard Region 2, said that the Việt Nam Coast Guard always attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and collaboration with the Coast Guard and other maritime law enforcement agencies of the Philippines, particularly in implementing search and rescue operations, assisting fishermen, and sharing law enforcement experience, thereby helping maintain peace, stability, security, and safety in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

The two sides discussed practical areas of cooperation for the time ahead such as increasing delegation exchanges and visits, conducting joint training and professional exercises, and coordinating in handling maritime situations. They also reaffirmed their determination to further promote cooperation between the two coast guard forces in a deeper, more effective, and sustainable manner. — VNA/VNS