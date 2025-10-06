First working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 13th plenum

HÀ NỘI – The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) opened its 13th plenum in Hà Nội on Monday.

In the morning, the Party Central Committee held a plenary session at the hall, with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm delivering the opening speech, and Politburo member and State President Lương Cường chairing, on behalf of the Politburo.

The Central Committee discussed and decided on several personnel matters, including electing four additional members to the 13th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, and agreeing to let Lê Quang Huy leave his position as a member of the 13th Party Central Committee at his own request.

It also decided to discipline Đỗ Trọng Hưng, member of the Party Central Committee, former Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, former Secretary of the Thanh Hoá provincial Party Committee, and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, by dismissing him from all Party positions for violations of Party regulations and State laws in performing his assigned duties, particularly in the prevention of corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena. He breached the rules on what a Party member is prohibited from, and the responsibility for setting an example. These violations caused very serious consequences, provoked public outrage, and severely damaged the reputation of the Party organisation and local administration.

The Central Committee also provided opinions on personnel matters for the Politburo to decide on nominations to be submitted to the 15th National Assembly (NA) for election to the following positions: Secretary General of the NA – Chairperson of the NA Office; Chairperson of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment; members of the NA Standing Committee; Chairperson of the NA Committee for Deputies’ Affairs; and for approval of the following appointments: Deputy Prime Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Home Affairs.

After that, it held group discussions on the proposal on personnel nominations for the 14th Party Central Committee (both official and alternate members, both re-elected and first-time nominees); and another on personnel nominations for the 14th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission (both re-elected and first-time nominees).

In the afternoon, the Party Central Committee discussed at the hall these two above-mentioned proposals; and voted to recommend re-elected candidates for the 14th Party Central Committee and its Inspection Commission, along with first-time nominees.

Delegates then discussed in groups the draft Political Report to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress; the draft Report summarising theoretical and practical issues regarding 40 years of the ‘Đổi mới’ (Renewal) process toward socialism in Việt Nam; the draft Report reviewing 15 years of implementation of the Party Statutes to be presented to the 14th National Party Congress; the schedule, agenda, and programme; as well as the working regulations; and the election regulations of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS