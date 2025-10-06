Public security sees positive results as public order-related crimes drop sharply by 27.2%

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security has reported significant progress in safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and safety, with public order-related crimes such as theft, robbery, murder, drug trafficking and online fraud declining sharply by 27.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The ministry said it would continue to implement strong and comprehensive measures to curb and further reduce public order-related crimes in the final months of 2025, aiming to achieve the target of 20 per cent of communes, wards and special zones being drug-free.

Speaking at a press conference on the ministry’s performance in the third quarter and key tasks for the remaining months of the year held on Monday, Major General Nguyễn Quốc Toản, Chief of the Office and spokesperson for the ministry, said the ministry had successfully ensured absolute security and safety for more than 1,500 activities involving Party and State leaders, international delegations, major national events and key infrastructure projects, particularly the 80th anniversary celebrations of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Over the past nine months, the public security forces had investigated and solved more than 8,500 criminal cases, arresting and handling over 17,600 offenders, and apprehending or persuading 690 wanted suspects to surrender. They also detected over 7,500 drug-related cases, arrested more than 14,700 suspects and seized over 93kg of heroin, 271kg of cannabis, 776kg and over 293,000 tablets of synthetic drugs.

The ministry also investigated numerous economic and corruption cases across key sectors. These included 141 cases involving 449 individuals charged with corruption or abuse of power and 633 cases involving more than 1,500 suspects accused of economic management violations.

Traffic accidents were kept under control, showing decreases across all three indicators: 18.87 per cent fewer accidents, 6.08 per cent fewer fatalities, and 25.72 per cent fewer injuries. The force mobilised 13,890 officers and 2,318 vehicles to conduct firefighting and rescue operations, saving 569 people and recovering 261 bodies.

On the occasion of National Day (September 2), the ministry consulted the State President to grant amnesty to over 14,000 inmates.

A major milestone during the quarter was the launch of National Data Centre No 1 and the official operation of its database system, contributing to national digital transformation and the development of the digital economy, digital society and digital citizenship. The ministry’s online public service portal achieved a 94.16 per cent rate of online application processing.

The public security force also promptly reorganised local police structures to align with new administrative boundaries and actively supported local authorities in operating the two-tier local government model effectively.

Looking ahead, the ministry forecast that global, regional and domestic developments would continue to pose challenges to security and social order in the final months of the year. The force would therefore ensure absolute security for key facilities, major political, cultural and social events, international conferences and activities of Party and State leaders held in Việt Nam.

Preparations were also underway to safeguard the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention on Countering Cybercrime, which would take place in Hà Nội.

The ministry would further promote scientific and technological development, innovation and digital transformation. It would also accelerate the drafting of legal documents for 2025, particularly those to be submitted to the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.

In addition, the ministry would continue to implement Politburo Resolution No 12, which focuses on building a truly clean, strong, professional, elite and modern People’s Public Security force, capable of meeting the demands and challenges of the new era. — VNS