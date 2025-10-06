Cuban media highlights significance of top legislator’s Việt Nam visit

HÀ NỘI - Cuban media have underscored the significance of President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and President of the Council of the State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández’s official visit to Việt Nam from September 30 to October 5.

The coverage stressed the importance of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanisms in strengthening the two countries’ solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive partnership.

As part of the visit, the Cuban leader and Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn co-chaired the second session of the Vietnam–Cuba Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

Both sides exchanged experiences, recommendations and proposals to enhance cooperation, particularly in economy, finance, agriculture, renewable energy and biotechnology, alongside other areas of mutual interest. They stressed the role of parliaments as a key driver in promoting and deepening bilateral relations.

In his closing remarks, Cuba’s top legislator affirmed that the session demonstrated the effectiveness of the working mechanism between the two legislatures, while also reflecting the growing political and multi-faceted cooperation, especially the implementation of agreements reached by high-ranking Party and State leaders during the visit to Cuba by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in September 2024.

Cuban media also highlighted the Cuban guest’s bilateral meetings with General Secretary Lâm, State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, noting their contribution to consolidating the historic fraternal ties between the two countries.

Reports further cited General Secretary Lâm’s affirmation in their meeting that Việt Nam and Cuba are friends, partners, and brothers and will always support each other.

The two sides affirmed that the fraternal ties, special solidarity and cooperation over the past 65 years have become a symbol of pure, faithful and enduring international camaraderie.

Việt Nam and Cuba established diplomatic relations on December 2, 1960, and the year 2025 has been designated as their friendship year to mark the 65th anniversary of such special ties. - VNS