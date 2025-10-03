State leader welcomes newly-appointed foreign ambassadors to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – President Lương Cường on October 3 received the Ambassadors of Finland and Canada and the non-resident Ambassadors of Jamaica, Tunisia, Slovenia, and Tajikistan to Việt Nam who came to present their letters of credentials.

Welcoming Finnish Ambassador Pekka Voutilainen, President Cường expressed his belief that, with his experience, the diplomat will prepare for upcoming high-level exchanges between the two countries’ leaders, and promote the upgrading of bilateral relations to a new height for the benefit of the two countries' people. He hoped the ambassador would contribute to peace and development in the two regions and the world.

The President emphasised that over more than fifty years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the bilateral friendship and cooperation have achieved numerous positive results, but remain modest compared to the potential and strengths of each side. Therefore, he requested Voutilainen to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest and strength, such as science and technology, digital transformation, and circular economy, during his tenure.

The State leader also took this occasion to thank the Finnish Government for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Finland and expressed his hope that it will continue to support them in their livelihood, studies, and contributions to the host country, and in serving as a bridge to strengthen the friendship between the two nations.

For his part, Voutilainen affirmed that he will make every effort during his tenure to further deepen the bilateral relations, especially by promoting collaboration in areas where the two sides have strengths and shared interests.

The ambassador expressed his desire for the two countries to continue fostering cooperation in clean energy, information technology, and artificial intelligence. He also emphasised the importance of organising more high-level visits to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship effectively.

Receiving Canadian Ambassador James Nickel, President Cường congratulated him on the new post and expressed his confidence that the diplomat would have a successful tenure, elevating the bilateral relations to new heights for the benefit of the two countries' people.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures and seeks to further deepen its Comprehensive Partnership with Canada with mutual benefit, in a concrete, substantive, positive, and effective manner, thereby contributing to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the regions and the world.

Expressing his pleasure to take up his mission in Việt Nam, Nickel stated that Canada always regards Việt Nam as an important partner in the region. On behalf of the Canadian Government and people, he extended condolences over human and material losses Việt Nam has suffered during the recent storms.

Affirming that Canada shares Việt Nam’s commitment to maintaining peace, friendship, and cooperation for development, he showed his wish for the two sides to strengthen cooperation in defence and security, peace initiatives, as well as in the fields of economy, trade, investment, science and technology, and digital transformation.

President Cường appreciated and agreed with the diplomat’s views on future directions for cooperation, stressing that the two sides should increase exchanges and meetings, particularly at the high level, to foster collaboration in areas of mutual strength for the benefit of their people.

He thanked the Canadian Government for facilitating the Vietnamese community in Canada to live, study, and work there, and expressed his hope that Canada will continue to support the community so they can make positive contributions to the host country and serve as an effective bridge in enhancing the bilateral relations.

Affirming the great potential of bilateral cooperation, particularly in economy, trade, and investment, the President noted that, based on the needs and strengths of each side, he hoped the ambassador during his tenure will help connect and promote bilateral trade commensurate with the potential and advantages of both countries; and foster stronger collaboration in science and technology, defence and security, education and training, digital transformation, and AI.

Noting that Canada is currently the only G7 country that has yet to establish a Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam, President Cường proposed the two sides continue to expand the framework of the Comprehensive Partnership, deepen the bilateral relations, and work towards elevating the partnership in the near future.

In the context of today’s complex global developments, and building on mutual political trust, he suggested the two countries strengthen cooperation and support each other at regional and international forums, with respect for multilateralism and international law. He also called on Canada, with its role and position, to continue voicing support for Việt Nam’s and ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea, in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The State leader affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to serve as a bridge for Canada to intensify collaboration and investment in the Southeast Asian market and expressed his hope that during his tenure, the diplomat will work closely with relevant agencies to advance both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, for the benefit of the Vietnamese and Canadian people, the two regions, and the world.

In the afternoon of the same day, the President received the letters of credentials from the non-resident Ambassadors of Jamaica, Tunisia, Slovenia, and Tajikistan.

He affirmed that with its geostrategic location at the heart of ASEAN, situated along vital maritime trade routes linking the Pacific Ocean with the Indian Ocean, and particularly thanks to its peaceful and stable environment, Việt Nam has become an attractive destination for foreign investors and an important link in regional and global production chains.

Underscoring that Việt Nam consistently pursues its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and being a friend, a reliable partner, and an active, responsible member of the international community, the President stressed that Việt Nam always treasures and wants to develop good friendship with countries in Europe, Central Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean.

President Cường said he hopes that in the coming time, the ambassadors will work closely with Việt Nam to promote all-level exchanges, particularly high-level visits. He hoped for enhanced information sharing to seek cooperation opportunities and create new driving forces for the development of relations, and strengthen economic cooperation in potential areas, particularly in key sectors that can complement one another.

For its part, Việt Nam is always ready to listen to the views and proposals of the ambassadors and will create favourable conditions for them to fulfil their missions, the State leader affirmed. — VNS