Cuba’s top legislator pays working trip to HCM City

HCM City — President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández had working sessions with the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education (HCMUTE) on October 3 as part of his ongoing official trip to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the Cuban leader, Nguyễn Văn Lợi, head of the city's delegation of National Assembly deputies, recalled 65 years of Việt Nam–Cuba relations, affirming Lazo Hernández visit as a vivid testament to the special bond nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuban leader Fidel Castro. He said that the city treasures the unwavering support Cuba gave Việt Nam during its struggle for independence and national construction.

The immortal words of Fidel Castro – “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood” – remain etched in the hearts of million Vietnamese people, he underscored, stating the enduring friendship has been forged through hardships, sacrifices, and loyalty.

For his part, the top Cuban legislator praised the achievements that Việt Nam has obtained over the recent past, with HCM City emerging as the nation’s economic powerhouse.

Briefing on Cuba’s formidable challenges due to embargo, he acknowledged Việt Nam’s nationwide campaign that raised over 14 million US dollars to support the country. The funds, he said, helped the Caribbean nation settle one of its most critical needs, which is to provide solar energy for schools and remote areas.

The “sunshine without border” programme has deepened the bilateral ties while strengthening connections between HCM City and Cuban localities, he added.

Earlier, the Cuban leader visited the HCMUTE, where they explored advanced training in science–technology, and smart agriculture. He lauded the university’s strengths in renewable energy, hydrogen, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and interdisciplinary research in AI, IoT, automation, robotics, and food technology.

Chairwoman of the University Council Trương Thị Hiền said the university stands ready to establish and promote bilateral training programmes in the domains of mutual interest. She proposed cooperation in student and lecturer exchanges, short training courses, research, technology transfer, and organisation of international forums.

She also expressed her hope to receive support from Cuban universities, research institutes, and experts in developing medical technology, leveraging Cuba's strengths in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and community health systems. — VNS