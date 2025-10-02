Việt Nam Coast Guard delegation sets sail for Philippines to strengthen maritime partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Coast Guard Vessel 8002 departed for the Philippines on October 1, marking the first visit by the Vietnamese maritime law enforcement force to the archipelago nation this year with the aim of deepening maritime cooperation.

The mission is led by Major General Trần Quang Tuấn, Commander of Coast Guard Region 2.

At the send-off ceremony held in the central city of Đà Nẵng the same day, Colonel Lê Huy, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 2, stressed that the trip demonstrates the two forces’ determination to bolster cooperation, promote traditional friendship, and enhance mutual understanding and trust.

Besides, he added, it will contribute to realising the two countries’ commitment to a sea of peace, security, safety, cooperation, and sustainable development.

While in the Philippines, the Vietnamese delegation will pay courtesy calls on local leaders and the Commander of Coast Guard District Central Visayas, engage in bilateral talks with the Philippine Coast Guard, take part in sports and cultural exchanges, and conduct joint at-sea training exercises, among others.

According to Huy, the mission, a step to carry out the memorandum of understanding signed between the two forces last year, is expected to improve coordination capacity and responses to maritime incidents, paving the way for further substantive collaboration in the coming time.

Over the recent past, the two sides have coordinated on various fronts, including joint patrols in adjacent maritime areas, delegation exchanges, rotational meetings and joint exercises in search and rescue as well as maritime law enforcement.

Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) and its 84 member crew, led by Colonel Eleizer Gonzales Ibarientos, made a friendship visit to Đà Nẵng from April 14 to 17. — VNA/VNS