Top Cuban legislator pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — President of the National Assembly of People's Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez and his entourages laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture of Việt Nam, at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Wednesday, as part of his official visit to Việt Nam.

The same day, the Cuban delegation also laid wreaths at the monument dedicated to war heroes and martyrs on Bắc Son Street, and at Cuban national hero José Martí's statue in the capital city.

Over the past 65 years, the rare, special, pure and faithful friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba has been continuously strengthened and expanded, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and globally.

The top Cuban legislator’s visit holds significant importance in many respects. It is not only part of the annual high-level exchanges between the two legislatures but also a major political and diplomatic event, contributing to the consolidation and further development of the special solidarity and traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba.

Esteban Lazo Hernandez’s six-day trip, which is made at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, will also include co-chairing the second session of the Việt Nam–Cuba Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

The session serves as clear evidence of the strong political commitment of both legislatures to continuously strengthening the special friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

It provides an opportunity for the two legislatures to review the outcomes of bilateral cooperation in recent years and their role in promoting collaboration in areas of shared interest after the state visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary and then President Tô Lâm in September 2024. It also allows the two countries to share information and experiences in developing and improving their legal system. — VNA/VNS